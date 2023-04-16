Growing up, Coppell senior first baseman and pitcher Andrew Schultz wanted to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Campbell.
Campbell played baseball for the Cowboys from 2015-17, including when Coppell was ranked in the top 10 in the nation, and finished with a .480 batting average while playing first base for then-head coach Kendall Clark.
These days, Andrew is helping to lead Coppell to big things on the baseball fields. The Cowboys have advanced to the regional semifinals in each of the past two seasons, which has included two walk-off wins to end a playoff series against Prosper in back-to-back years. Last season, Schultz was a 6-6A all-district second-team honoree. He drove in 14 runs and boasted a .973 fielding percentage.
Schultz is hoping to lead Coppell to another playoff long playoff run, and he has added another role to his repertoire: starting pitcher. The senior right-hander has been rock solid all season on the mound for the Cowboys. In Tuesday’s 1-0 road loss to 6-6A leader Flower Mound, he gave up just one run on six hits with three strikeouts.
Pitching was an area of concern for Coppell. The Cowboys returned reigning district MVP TJ Pompey but lost three good pitching arms in Landry Fee, Will Boylan and Andrew Nester to graduation.
However, Coppell has reloaded. In addition to Pompey and Schultz, junior Bryan Raitz and junior Jake Garcia have led a Cowboy pitching staff that has held the opposition to 2.6 runs per game.
Once staring at a 1-4 start in district play, Coppell has rallied to win five of its next six games – all of which was jump-started by a 6-5 come-from-behind victory against Plano on March 28, a game that the Cowboys trailed 5-0.
After graduation, Schultz will continue his baseball career at Grayson College.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Schultz talks about leadership, adjusting to being a starting pitcher, Coppell’s come-from-behind victory against Plano, what made him want to get into baseball, first-year Cowboys head coach Armando Garza and what sold him on Grayson College.
SLM: How much pride do you and the other seniors on the team take with a leadership role?
AS: We have six seniors and three juniors right now. We make sure that we keep everyone up to par. We're trying to keep the program where it has been for the last couple of years. Honestly, no one expected us to go that far and have underrated us.
We've made the regional semifinals the last two years and we want to continue to do what people say we can't do. Us seniors have been really trying to lead and have rules about making workouts in the morning, even little things that will make a big difference.
SLM: How has the adjustment been from a reliever to starting pitcher?
AS: Honestly, this is my first year being a starter. Last year, I closed. I've had to take on the role of a starter. It's just been a lot of keeping my arm in shape. The more innings you pitch, the more it takes a toll on your body. So, I've had to do a lot of arm care stuff.
But it also shows that if I can pitch and let my defense play well behind me, it shows that we can do anything. I just can't give up free bases because you can't give up free bases.
SLM: What’s allowed Coppell to have so much success on the mound?
AS: Coming into this season, I didn't really think our pitching staff was going to be all that. I knew that Raitz would fill it up. Raitz has stepped up. He's been throwing gems every game. We lost to Marcus, and Marcus has a really stellar pitcher (Caden Sorrell). Marcus held us to no runs, but Raitz held Marcus to one run.
Raitz has stepped up. And I didn't even know who our reliever was going to be at the beginning of the year. Now it's clear to see who it is. Jake comes in and he doesn't mess around. He's ready to throw the ball and ready to throw strikes.
SLM: Take me through Coppell’s come-from-behind win against Plano.
AS: That was one of those games that Plano had a big second inning. Coach Garza pulled us aside and said, 'I've seen y'all do this before. I know that you can do it.' We decided to flip the switch the next inning. We got four runs to make it a one-run ballgame. We ended up winning 6-5.
Honestly, after we beat Hebron, we realized that we can beat anybody that we want to beat. At that point in the season, right then and there, that win over Plano was a good win for our team. If our team wasn't competitive, we would have given up in the second inning and accepted the loss. But our team just kept fighting and came back to win.
SLM: How did you get into baseball?
AS: Watching my brother play. Whenever I was three, I would watch my brother lead off and try to steal second. He was 10 and I was three. I would try to lead off and steal second. All of the coaches didn't think I knew what I was doing. In reality, I was trying to do what my brother would do.
Campbell started for Coppell, which was No. 1 in the nation in 2016-17. Watching him do great and getting recruited fueled my fire because I wanted to beat my brother in everything. Watching him do well made me want to keep working harder and surpass what he did.
SLM: What has impressed you about Garza in his first season as Coppell’s head coach?
AS: Garza has not taken his foot off the gas. He's been fired up. He's been ready to win. He's been firing us up to play. He continues to have us play small ball, the same kind of ball that I've played in my three years, which has allowed us to be scrappy and have a lot of success.
SLM: What intrigued you about Grayson College’s baseball team?
AS: Definitely the coaching staff there. Coach Cal Hernandez, his dad, Tommy Hernandez, had started the Dallas Tigers summer ball team. A lot of players that have gone on to play in college and professionally have played for Tommy. And with his son being there and all of the other coaches there, they know what they're talking about.
SLM: Who is your favorite Major League Baseball player?
AS: As of right now, I would say Jacob DeGrom. Coming into Texas and throwing 11 strikeouts and throwing a gem were amazing.
