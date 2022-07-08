As Coppell ISD begins preliminary discussions on its upcoming bond election, the district’s athletic director has proposed two possible areas of funding to enhance students’ physical and mental health.
Since the pandemic, one area of focus for the district is offering more support in mental health by including instruction on mental health in the district’s curriculum, according to Angie Brooks, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
The district also plans on enhancing physical education programs to ready students for athletic programs at the high school level.
Athletic Director Kit Pehl told the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees at a June 27 meeting that two of the athletic department’s major focuses include construction updates for the district’s tennis and swim teams.
Primary updates to the tennis center include expanded locker rooms to serve up to 150 boys and girls instead of 50, as it currently does.
Coppell ISD currently has 135 participants on its tennis team and has leveled off since the construction of Coppell High School-9, Pehl said. Other expansions include the additions of restrooms, offices, showers and more lighting for night time competitions.
Construction costs are expected to be around $5.6 million, engineering costs are expected to be around $850,000 and lighting installations are expected to be $187,000, Pehl said.
The other focus of the athletic department’s bond proposal centers around a partnership with Coppell’s YMCA facility. Currently, the pool Coppell ISD uses cannot hold competitions due to its size. Pehl proposed constructing a heated outdoor, 50-meter pool with eight lanes and a dive area to service Coppell ISD’s 120-member-strong swim and dive team.
“This has grown at a rate that is completely different from our other programs,” Pehl said.
Construction is expected to cost $4 million with an additional $600,000 for engineering and architecture costs.
If accepted, Pehl said the YMCA and Coppell ISD could share the cost.
As Coppell ISD’s bond election draws closer, Coppell ISD’s other departments will propose bond projects to enhance students’ and teachers’ experiences.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
