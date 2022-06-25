The city of Coppell is currently holding a series of budget workshops to inform and receive feedback from residents on how they would like to see Coppell spend its funds.
So far, the city has held workshops on June 16, June 21 and June 23. An additional workshop is scheduled for July 28, where the city will discuss a proposed tax rate.
At the city’s June 21 meeting, Deputy City Manager Traci Leach, Finance Director Kim Tiehen and Budget Officer Tamara Smith told City Council members and present residents about the city’s general fund and debt service.
Leach kicked off the meeting with a general overview of next year’s projections. According to Leach, the city’s expenditures are expected to increase 3% in an economic environment of 8.6% inflation. Leach also said the projected budget will be built around the flexibility of Dallas and Denton County’s appraisal processes; the potential passing of Rule 3.334 , (which determines sales tax from e-commerce based on destination or the business location) and maintaining competitive salaries and benefits to continue recruiting employees in the midst of a nationwide staffing shortage.
Smith discussed how the city’s expenditures were broken down, with 56.71% of the city’s general fund going toward salaries and benefits for all governmental employees, 20% going toward monetary transfers and 15% going toward city services.
Tiehen told council and attendees that while taxable property values will be appraised after July 25, the city has preliminary numbers showing a taxable value of $10 billion as of May 26. This is a 15% increase from last year. Tiehen said an increase like this has not been seen since Coppell’s growth in the ‘90s. The growth is due to new construction with 47% of the value coming from commercial development and 53% coming from residential. Once the counties have appraised the city’s property values, the City Council will hold an Aug. 9 meeting to propose and adopt a new tax rate. Bills will then be mailed in October, as the new budget is adopted.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
