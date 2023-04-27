Cornhole tournament 1.jpeg

Seniors vs. Seniors Cornhole Tournament winners Charley Dunn and Mike Bass with one of the Coppell High School seniors who helped organize the event, Reagann Stolar.

The first annual Coppell Senior vs. Senior Cornhole Tournament took place on Friday, April 21, at the Coppell Senior Center.

The event pitted 12 teams of senior citizens from the Coppell Senior Center against 12 teams of high school seniors from Coppell ISD in a bracket-style tournament.

Cornhole tournament 2.JPG

Coppell ISD high school senior competes against a member of the Coppell Senior Center during the Seniors vs. Seniors Cornhole Tournament.
Cornhole tournament 3.JPG

Coppell ISD high school senior competes against a member of the Coppell Senior Center during the Seniors vs. Seniors Cornhole Tournament.
Cornhole tournament 4.JPG

Coppell Senior Center members celebrate after making a good shot during the Seniors vs. Seniors Cornhole Tournament.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments