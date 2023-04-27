The first annual Coppell Senior vs. Senior Cornhole Tournament took place on Friday, April 21, at the Coppell Senior Center.
The event pitted 12 teams of senior citizens from the Coppell Senior Center against 12 teams of high school seniors from Coppell ISD in a bracket-style tournament.
The event was organized by Class of 2023 students Reagann Stolar from Coppell High School and Aarish Rajwani from New Tech High @ Coppell. The two students are members of the Coppell ISD Superintendent's Student Leadership Advisory Council (SLAC), which is tasked with finding ways to engage with the community. The idea for the cornhole tournament came about as a way to connect high school students with senior citizens in Coppell.
“One common issue we noticed within the school district was a lack of connection between our schools and the elderly community in Coppell,” Rajwani said. “As a result, our senior class wanted to come together and plan a fun bonding activity that would bring together both these populations. The senior citizens pitched the idea of doing a corn hole and from there, Reagann and I planned, organized, and executed a cornhole tournament for both senior parties.”
The event turned out to be a huge success, Rajwani said, with participants from both groups having a great time. Stolar and Rajwani were unable to compete in the cornhole tournament themselves since they were managing the event, but several of their peers competed.
“My favorite part of the event was just seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces, especially the senior citizens,” Rajwani said. “The senior citizens do not always have opportunities to do fun, enriching activities so when we are able to bring about something similar to this it really has a big impact.”
Rajwani said that he and Stolar were thrilled with the turnout and hope to make the Senior vs. Senior Cornhole Tournament an annual event.
“Although Reagann and I are leaving next year to go to college, we plan to make sure that all the information and details that next year's seniors would need are easy to access so we can continue doing this,” he said.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.