Tanner Sever Coppell

Coppell senior Tanner Sever drove in one of four runs for the Cowboys in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday in a 6-5 win over Plano East.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Two years ago, Coppell senior Tanner Sever delivered one of the most memorable moments in recent memory for the Cowboys baseball team.

Sever hit a walk-off RBI single in Game 2 of a Region 1-6A quarterfinal series against Prosper, lifting the Cowboys to a two-game, series sweep of the Eagles.

