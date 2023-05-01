Two years ago, Coppell senior Tanner Sever delivered one of the most memorable moments in recent memory for the Cowboys baseball team.
Sever hit a walk-off RBI single in Game 2 of a Region 1-6A quarterfinal series against Prosper, lifting the Cowboys to a two-game, series sweep of the Eagles.
Sever’s hit was part of a historic run for Coppell to the regional semifinals. The Cowboys were a regional quarterfinalist again last season. Coppell is back in the playoffs after earning a 9-3 win over Plano East on Saturday coupled with Lewisville’s 2-0 loss to Plano on Friday.
Coppell came into last week tied with Lewisville for fourth place in District 6-6A. The Cowboys and Farmers both earned wins on Tuesday, although the Cowboys needed every run to count in a four-run bottom of the ninth inning. Coppell rallied from a 5-2 deficit to earn a 6-5 victory over Plano East.
Sever had a big role in the late comeback, hitting an RBI single into left field to score the second of four runs for Coppell in the frame. He finished 2 for 5.
The leadership of Coppell’s senior class looked to get the Cowboys back into the postseason – a team that includes Sever, shortstop/pitcher TJ Pompey and first baseman Andrew Schultz. Sever and Pompey are in their fourth season in a starting role.
Sever has had to adjust to different positions in the infield, having played shortstop his freshman season, second base as a sophomore and junior, and moving to third base this season. He takes over a role previously occupied by Coppell alum and Baylor freshman Walker Polk.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Sever chats about his offseason preparation, his game-winning hit against Prosper, how he got into baseball, Coppell’s senior class and what he liked about UTSA.
SLM: What did you do during the offseason to prepare yourself for your senior season?
TS: I would pretty much go to D-BAT every single day after practice, after school. I would go there, hit as much as I could. I had to make sure and learn and understand a new position because this is my first full year playing third base. I'm just trying to learn and understand how to play that at a high level.
SLM: Going back to your walk-off hit two years ago to win Game 2 of a regional quarterfinal series against Prosper, what do you remember about that moment?
TS: We were the home team. At the top of the inning, we were on defense. Right before went on the field, I looked at the lineup card and saw that I was the fourth batter up that inning. I just remember knowing that and talking to my infielders, 'If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, it doesn't.' I just needed one guy to get on. If one guy got on, I knew that I could score them.
Tony Vernars got on with a single and he ended up stealing second base. There were two outs and I walked up and I was confident as I could be. I hit the ball, scored him and we won the game. I remember looking up at the fans and the whole city of Coppell going crazy. I didn't know what to do. I didn't know if I show run or if I should jump. I kind of blacked out at that moment.
SLM: How did you get into baseball?
TS: I think I was 2, maybe, watching a Rangers game with my dad. I hadn't played anything. I had swung the plastic wiffle ball bat a few times. I remember watching Hank Blalock bat. I got a wiffle ball bat and was imitating his stance and his swing. Pretty much ever since then, I've fallen in love with the game and have been playing it since.
SLM: How would you describe the chemistry that you have with the other seniors on the team?
TS: I feel like it is really good, especially with me, TJ (Pompey) and Andrew Schultz. Me and TJ have been playing together and have been on varsity since our freshman year. We got to play with each other over the summer, same with Schultz. It's awesome to get to play with them because we know what each of us is thinking before we even do it.
There are a lot of other kids that haven't been with us nearly as long, but guys like Zack Darkoch and Matthew Williams, getting to play with them and be around them has been awesome. They're all super fun to play with.
SLM: Coppell and Lewisville were tied for fourth place coming into the final game of the regular season. What has been the team's mindset?
TS: Our last game (6-5 win over Plano East on April 25) was as crazy as it could get. I still don't know how we won that game. We just have to take it one game at a time, not think down the road. We just need to focus on one pitch at a time, inning by inning and try to do our job and win each inning and hopefully win the game.
SLM: Congrats on your commitment to UTSA. What did you like the about the school and the Roadrunners' baseball team?
TS: First off, I like that it is relatively close to home. I really love the coaches there. They're all awesome. In the last couple of years, each year, they've gotten better, better and better. The last couple of weeks, they've been nationally ranked. Hopefully, they'll be able to make the NCAA Tournament for the College World Series.
Also, just getting the opportunity to start right away as a freshman would be great. That's what I want to do. I want to play, and getting the opportunity to live out one of my dreams, which is to play college D1 baseball.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.