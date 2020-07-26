Adrian Caswell was one of 17,572 singers from 129 countries to “Sing Gently” in composer and conductor Eric Whitacre’s most recent virtual choir project.
Whitacre put together his first virtual choir (then totaling 185 voices from 12 countries) for a video that was published on YouTube in 2010. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he wrote a new piece that would become the foundation for his sixth virtual choir. It also resulted in his biggest virtual choir yet.
Caswell, a band director at Coppell High School, doesn’t consider himself a singer, but that didn’t stop him from participating.
“I'm a fan of him and his music, and I thought it would be cool to be a part of it,” Caswell said. “I thought it would be interesting for me to sing the part and just see how I would do.”
After some video outtakes that involved cats moving into the frame and a cell phone going off, Caswell had his recorded video ready to submit.
His name now sits in the credits among the 17,572 singers whose separated video images became melded together into one unit during the piece.
The band director said he had been inspired partly by Whitacre’s virtual projects to do one with his high school students in the spring.
“With all of us being at home and changing our curriculum and how we're teaching our classes, I wanted the students to have some type of performance that they could keep,” he said.
The effort worked in the spring because they had been working on the music before school closed for in-person instruction, he said, so his students already had a good understanding of the music.
While experiencing the virtual choir for Whitacre’s video was a way to be a part of something bigger than himself, Caswell said it also felt like it lacked some elements of a live performance.
“The thing that's missing it is just the synergy and the energy that's going,” he said, “and, you know, working with people in the live setting, that's a completely different and better scenario.”
But the experience was cool, he said.
Three students also submitted videos for Whitacre’s sixth virtual choir. Caswell said he liked that they had the opportunity to take part in the experience.
“In a way, they're performing with professionals,” he said. “They're not right next to them, but they're with them, with the best singers in the world that are in this video.”
He shared the opportunity with students when he heard about the experience.
“It is really cool that they got to participate in that, and I think a lot of times, too, with students being at home for as long as they have been, being able to connect with the outside world and have a sense of belonging is really important.”
