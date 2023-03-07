Coppell High School Special Education Teacher Ashlynn Judd with Cottonwood Creek Elementary School third graders who planned a fundraiser for Judd and raised $1,755. Judd was diagnosed withLarge B Cell Mediastinal Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma in November 2022.
Courtesy of Luz Varela
Courtesy of Luz Varela
Courtesy of Luz Varela
A group of Cottonwood Creek Elementary School third graders in Coppell came together to plan a fundraiser for their teacher’s sister, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
The elementary students spent time brainstorming on how to create a business to generate funds that would help raise money for Coppell High School Special Education Teacher Ashlynn Judd, who was diagnosed with Large B Cell Mediastinal Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma in November 2022 at the age of 23.
The students got together to create a business plan and presented it to their mothers — also known as their investors.
“It is beyond amazing because it's not something anyone pushed on them,” Judd said. “This was all their idea. These were my sister's students and the whole idea was their own. They brought it up to me probably around Christmas time.”
The elementary students got together in late February to create gallons of colorful slime to sell at a stand in a local Coppell neighborhood, but hopes to sell more at sports games, family functions, and more. So far, the students have raised $1,755 for Judd.
“They were expecting to do a little slime fundraiser, but they ended up making a lot more profit than they thought they would,” Judd said. “But just the thought alone, you know, someone so young, or a group of girls that are so young, could have such a selfless heart to want to reach out and help people. I don't feel as deserving especially because they don't know me personally, but they're just so generous that they care enough to want to help others and it's just, it made me cry on my way home, like I started bawling.”
Since being diagnosed, several things in her life have changed, including strenuous activities. Judd was training for a half marathon but chemotherapy took away a lot of her energy and she wasn’t able to compete in the half marathon she was training for.
Despite all this, she said that having local students who care so much about her has been amazing.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
