A group of Cottonwood Creek Elementary School third graders in Coppell came together to plan a fundraiser for their teacher’s sister, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

The elementary students spent time brainstorming on how to create a business to generate funds that would help raise money for Coppell High School Special Education Teacher Ashlynn Judd, who was diagnosed with Large B Cell Mediastinal Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma in November 2022 at the age of 23.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.

