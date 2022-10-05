Kate Markham is a senior at New Tech High in Coppell, passionate about all things leadership and building community.
Along with a few other students in the school’s Learner Leadership Council (LLC), Markham was elected to put on school functions to bring students together and provide a sense of community, she said.
“We take it [the LLC] as a class and what we do is we’re divided into different committees to plan all of the school functions that we have here,” Markham said. “The haunted house is a big fundraiser that we do for our community partner, but we also do everything ranging from student or teacher of the month, to our morning announcements, to a lock in that we plan every year for student bonding.”
This is Markham’s first year with the LLC and she is serving as one of the leads on the haunted house, reaching out to the community and making sure everyone knows about the opportunity to attend.
“I really love getting to connect with different people, not only in schools, but in the community,” she said. “I’ve talked to middle school representatives and representatives for CHS and reached out to a bunch of different community organizations. It’s really cool to be able to bring the whole town in on something that’s really fun and also does a lot of good.”
The haunted house is at New Tech High on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. The event benefits the school’s community partner, which has not been decided yet and is $5 at the door.
The haunted house is part of the school’s Fall Festival, which is put on by another student committee organization where juniors launch pumpkins out of trebuchets which they built as part of their physics course. Students are encouraged to go through the haunted house and then hang out for the Fall Festival once they go through it.
“New Tech is a school focused on student leadership and community involvement and the haunted house is a really big thing in the fall semester to showcase student leadership at the school,” Markham said. “It’s a really good opportunity for anyone who’s interested in seeing what we do and what our community is like. That’s really something that the haunted house gets to showcase.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
