Before the spring season for track and field was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Coppell was well on its way to add a few more records to its storied history.
Four new school records were set while both the boys and girls teams had each won two meets and placed no lower than third in the team standings.
Freshman Sky Schuller was a threat to break a school record every time that she stepped onto the track. Her most lasting impression came Feb. 28 at the Coppell Relays. She ran to the new record in the girls 100-meter hurdles (14.56 seconds) and moments later cleared the bar at 13 feet in the girls pole vault. She was tied for the top height in the state in the pole vault.
“I think it would have been a really big year for her, put her on the map, for sure,” said Nick Benton, Coppell girls track and field head coach. “She had a high jump of 5-7 in the summer before her freshman season.”
Coppell had good depth in the girls pole vault. In addition to Schuller’s record-breaking year, junior Veronica Turner (11-6) and senior Sydney Rowe (11-0) were clearing at least 11-0. Sophomore Kinley Wojick went 11-3. The old school record was 12-0 coming into the season.
“(Coach Don Kemp) does an outstanding job with the pole vaulters,” Benton said.
Coppell broke four school records at its home meet. Senior Evan Caswell etched his named into the record books in the boys 3,200 (9:17.07). Junior Morgan Colon joined Schuller and Walker on the leaderboard with her performance in the girls 800 run (2:15.49).
Senior Lauren Kellett, a TCU signee for soccer and the school record holder in the girls triple jump, was looking strong in an attempt to qualify for the state meet after missing out by one place as a junior. She edged Hebron’s Kelis Armstrong by 2 inches to win first place at Coppell with a mark of 36-11.
“She was trying to go to the state meet,” Benton said. “That was her goal.”
The Cowgirls, who sought their second district title in the last three years, won the Flower Mound Relays and was the top finisher in the team standings at the team’s final meet of the season at The Colony.
On the boys side, senior Jackson Walker had his sights set on a state title in the 800 after finishing as the state runner-up as a junior. He won gold at the Coppell Relays (1:53.33) by more than four seconds.
Samir Thota was running the best times of his high school career in the boys 100 and 200 by the beginning of March. He posted a time of 21.96 in the 200 on his home track. A few days later at The Colony, he ran to another personal record (10.58), good for first place. He is committed to running track for UC-Berkeley.
In the pole vault, Gabriel Sosa cleared 14-7 at Flower Mound and Reece Pokluda was closing in on 14 feet.
Pointer also lauded the efforts of senior Skyler Corbaley (hurdles), and juniors Canon Peters (short-distance relays), Zach Stricker (sprints) and Bain Carter (relays).
Coppell’s boys won the team titles at The Colony Cougar Invitational and the Newman Smith Relays, and took third at both their home meet and at Flower Mound. The Cowboys had sought their fifth consecutive district title.
“This year, we were scoring points everywhere,” said Karl Pointer, Coppell head boys track and field coach. “We had more freshmen (50) than any year prior. This was the biggest freshman class that I’ve ever had. But, they were growing up.”
