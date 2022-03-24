LEWISVILLE – Coaches always stress the importance of making adjustments.
For first-year Coppell head softball coach Ashley Minick, she was curious to see how her Cowgirls would approach their at-bats the second time through the batting order during Wednesday’s District 6-6A game against Lewisville.
Minick’s Cowgirls didn’t generate a base runner in their first go-around against Fighting Farmers senior pitcher Rikki Murray, who retired the first nine Coppell batters that she faced.
But Coppell made the necessary adjustments.
Cowgirl senior and lead-off hitter Adrianna Erichsen generated the first hit of the game with a single up the middle to lead off the top of the fourth inning. It was just a sign of things to come for Coppell. Back-to-back two-out hits by senior Kat Miller and junior Sabina Frosk in the fifth inning put the Cowgirls ahead for good in an eventual 4-1 win.
“We just went a different route,” Minick said. “We got bunts down to put pressure on their defense. I told them, ‘whatever we do, we’ve got to look different. We’ve got to change our approach at the plate.’ I think they did a really good job of that.”
Coppell’s win moved the team into a tie atop the 6-6A standings. The Cowgirls, who improved to 14-4 overall and 4-1 in district, handed the Farmers (11-5-1, 4-1) their first district loss.
The Farmers are on the rise under the direction of first-year head coach and Lewisville alum Porscha Albert, which has included a 9-6 victory against a Flower Mound team that was a state semifinalist last year.
Albert’s Farmers recorded the game’s first run thanks to quick feet by junior Rylee Brice. Brice led off the home half of the first with a walk. She stole two bases and then made her way down the third-base line on a bunt by Paislie Allen.
Allen was thrown out at first base, and Coppell appeared to have Brice caught in a rundown. But the throw to home plate was dropped, and Allen was safe, giving Lewisville a 1-0 lead.
“She is fast, and that’s huge for us,” Albert said of Brice. “When she gets on base, we score runs. But it’s not just her speed. She’s a confident base runner. Once she makes up her mind that she’s going, she’s going to get it done.”
Allen’s run appeared it was going to be the start of another big night on offense for a Lewisville squad that had scored 50 runs in its first four district games. But Miller proved to be the Farmers’ kryptonite on this night. The Cowgirl senior right-hander held Lewisville to one run – six straight shutout innings to conclude her outing – and two hits with six strikeouts.
“She does great,” Minnick said of Miller. “She really does turn it on. She’s a gamer. She competes, and that’s why I love about her.”
And while Miller was putting the clamps on Lewisville’s potent offense, Coppell had yet to get to Murray. Murray retired the first nine Cowgirl batters that she faced.
The Cowgirls finally got to Murray in the fourth. Miller lined a two-out double to straight-away center field, driving in Erichsen, who led off the inning with a single hit up the middle, to tie the score at 1-1.
A huge turning point occurred in the bottom of the fourth. Lewisville had a rally in the works. Kianne Curtin reached on a Coppell defensive error with two outs and advanced to third base on a single by Kaitlyn Moreno. But, Moreno was tagged out at second base trying to stretch a single into a double.
“They wanted it more than we did,” Albert said. “Their pitcher did a good job of squashing our offense. We didn’t make the adjustments that we normally make.”
Coppell fed off that momentum.
Facing an 0-2 count in the top of the fifth, Erichsen hit an RBI single into center field, giving Coppell a lead that it wouldn’t relinquish. Frosk followed with a two-run double for a 4-1 Cowgirl lead.
“That’s something that we take pride in,” Minick said. “We do a good job with two outs, looking to extend that inning. I’m glad that we took advantage of the opportunities that were given to us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.