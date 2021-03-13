The Coppell wrestling team made a triumphant return to the mat.
Following a delayed start to the season, the Cowboys hosted a pair of events last week, beginning March 2 with a triangular against Little Elm and Irving. The Coppell boys squeezed out a pair of wins, defeating the Lobos, 36-33, and Irving, 12-10.
Later in the week, Coppell welcomed seven schools to Coppell Sports Arena for the Santa Slam Quad. Frisco Liberty, Frisco Reedy (girls only), Highland Park and South Grand Prairie served as Coppell’s competition on March 6, while Arlington, Flower Mound and Keller Fossil Ridge wrestled Coppell on March 6.
Team scores were kept in the boys division. The Coppell boys defeated Arlington and Fossil Ridge but lost a close dual to Flower Mound. Scores from the other two duals were not available. The Cowgirls, meanwhile, won a majority of the matches they wrestled. However, the format of the girls division didn’t allow for team scores to be kept.
Several wrestlers from Coppell finished the weekend with winning records.
Senior 120-pounder Jo’el Hernandez went 6-0 in the Santa Slam Quad. Jackson Moss, a senior who wrestles in the 138-pound division, and freshman Cam Girard, who is listed at 145 pounds, both went 3-0 on day two. Girard improved his record on the season to 6-2. Sophomore Dominic Godinez went 5-1 at 106 pounds.
On the girls’ side, seniors Hannah Francis (215 pounds) and Dorian Villalba (128), as well as sophomore Scout Carrell (119), didn’t lose a match all weekend. Francis lost just one match all of last season on her way to a third-place finish in Class 6A. Carrell was also a state qualifier in 2020, while Villalba was a regional placer.
Although last week’s results were great, getting back onto the mat is what brought the most joy to Coppell head wrestling coach Chip Lowery.
"That was the best part of it," he said. "That was winning right there last week, just getting to start wrestling."
This season is going to be like none other, and Lowery understands that it’s going to be a sprint to the finish line.
The University Interscholastic League delayed the start of the season – twice – as a precautionary measure due to concerns over the number of positive COVID-19 cases across the state and also to finalize health and safety protocols for wrestling.
Those delays tipped the UIL’s hand, forcing the state’s governing body for high school athletics to condense the season schedule for wrestling.
For teams like Coppell, the District 6-6A meet is scheduled for April 9-10, meaning that wrestlers have only four weeks to hone their skills prior to the start of the postseason.
"Usually, we start in November and [the district meet is] not until February," Lowery said. "That's two-and-three-quarter months. Now we have one. We're already a fourth of the way through it in one week."
The condensed schedule has forced Lowery to change the team’s training schedule.
"You've kind of got to balance everything," Lowery said. "Next week, we're on spring break. We've never had wrestling over spring break. We've got to balance that. We have a match tomorrow, but we're kind of limited today (in practice) because we're still sore after having six matches on Friday and Saturday. We're looking on how we evaluate that in the future with some range-of-motion stuff and muscle soreness the day after a meet."
