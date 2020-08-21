Coppell senior Jamie Welsh is a Star.
On Wednesday, Welsh announced her commitment to play collegiate golf for eight-time NAIA national champion Oklahoma City University where she plans to major in cell and molecular biology. The Stars have produced 72 All-Americans and 28 academic All-Americans in the program’s 20-year history.
“Being anywhere with a biomedical science major is pretty rare because it's such a time commitment, but Oklahoma City University is letting me major in it, which I'm very excited about,” Welsh said.
Welsh originally planned to walk on for a larger Division I college in Texas until a friend and OKCU commit from Kingfisher, Okla., told Stars head coach Marty McCauley about Welsh.
OKCU was “nowhere on (Welsh’s) radar” until McCauley contacted her in May.
Welsh fell in love with the women’s golf program, its athletes and the school. In McCauley's nine seasons at the helm, the Stars have captures three national championships (2013, 2014 and 2017) and six Sooner Athletic Conference titles.
“I love coach McCauley's teaching style, and I love the girls he recruits,” Welsh said. “He recruits people, not players. He has such a great group of kids and I'm so excited to be part of his team.”
Welsh is a late bloomer in golf.
It wasn’t until her junior season when she took her golf game to the next level.
Gaining experience through tournaments, she used that time to improve on her short game, with the most notable difference being on her swings from within 100 yards of the hole.
Welsh also credited the guidance of two private coaches for helping her to improve her short game: PGA Professional Bruce Smith, owner and operator of Black Belt Golf Academy in Carrollton, and Joel Edwards, who has played on both the PGA Tour and Nationwide Tour.
“(Edwards) was the coach who really helped me fall in love with the game of golf,” Welsh said.
In her junior season with Coppell, Welsh helped to lead the Cowgirls to fourth place in the team standings at the State Preview and second in the Heart of Texas tournament during the fall season.
Before the coronavirus pandemic cut the spring season short in March, she shot scores of 85 and 79 at the Vanessa Close Tournament at Bridlewood Golf Club (Flower Mound) and also placed sixth at the Regional Preview after carding rounds of 76 and 80.
Coppell finished as the team runner-up at the Regional Preview and seventh at Bridlewood and also won the Texas Two Step and tied for first in another tournament in Granbury.
"We were on fire at the beginning of the spring season,” Welsh said. “One of my closest friends, Lauren Rios, actually had open-heart surgery in December and was out for two-and-a-half months. She came back in the second day of her first tournament back and shot 2-under par, which was fantastic for being gone that long.
“We are all so ready for districts and when we found out that we weren't going to play districts, it was heart-breaking."
This summer, Welsh has played golf every week and participated in tournaments with the Texas Junior Golf Tour, North Texas Junior PGA and American Junior Golf Association.
Jamie is the daughter of Jenifer and Tim Welsh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.