When 247Sports released its first list of top 100 prep football players in the nation for the Class of 2021 in August 2018, Coppell senior K.J. Liggins checked in at No. 40.
Liggins might not have had earth-shattering numbers at that time. That’s because Coppell’s offense during the 2017 season was a well-balanced attack. Ryan Hirt rushed for more than 1,300 yards with 14 touchdowns. Cowboys dual-threat quarterback Brady McBride passed for more than 2,400 yards with 35 touchdowns and five of his receivers had more than 200 yards, led by Blake Jackson’s 943 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Yet, for all of that balance, college scouts still took notice of Liggins’ unique skill set. He played 12 games and caught 20 passes for 224 yards with three touchdowns. But, it was also his play on special teams that stood out. Liggins twice went over the 100-yard mark in kickoff return yardage in a game.
It was a special season for the Cowboys, who went a perfect 7-0 in district play and finished 11-2 with its second loss coming via a 35-34 overtime loss to Round Rock Cedar Ridge in the third round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs.
“Freshman year went well, and I enjoyed being the only 14-year-old out there playing with juniors and seniors that were way older than me that were getting offers,” Liggins said.
Things were looking up – not only for Coppell, but also for Liggins.
SMU became the first college to extend an offer to Liggins on Oct. 24, 2017. Less than four months later, Arkansas presented Liggins with an offer. In May 2018, Syracuse was all-in on Liggins. Two other SEC schools, Georgia and Mississippi State, made separate offers not long before fall practice started for the 2018 high school season.
Liggins caught eight passes for 50 yards in Coppell’s season-opening 30-28 win against Sachse, but his time on the field was cut short for the next seven months after he suffered an ACL tear the following week during practice. He jumped in the air for a ball but his ankle gave out upon contact with the field.
Liggins transferred to Denton Guyer during the summer of his junior season. He went on to play in 13 games but caught just eight passes for a Wildcat team that made it all the way to the 6A Div. II state championship game.
He said he relished his time with Guyer and appreciated the coaching staff for giving him the opportunity to play. But, at the end of the day, he missed playing for Coppell. He transferred back to Coppell in June.
"It was a good move for me and my family, a smart move as well," he said. "It feels good to be back to where I started my eighth-grade year. It feels good to be playing with the friends and the family that I grew up playing with."
Coppell head coach Mike DeWitt, who coached Liggins as a freshman, said he first learned about Liggins’ transfer after talking with school counselors during class enrollment in August.
"He's a great kid,” DeWitt said. “He grew up here, went to school here. I'm very excited to have him back.”
Coppell had the makings of an explosive offense before Liggins stepped foot on campus this summer.
Senior quarterback Ryan Walker is back in the fold after throwing for more than 1,400 yards as a junior – a season in which he took over full time after starter Kevin Shuman was lost to injury. Junior Anthony Black, who holds more than 13 Div. I offers in both basketball and football, had 762 yards receiving and eight touchdowns as a sophomore. Senior DJ Kieslak and junior Dylan Nelson gave Walker other options at the wide receiver position. Senior Jason Ngwu rushed for 843 yards a year ago. Senior Febechi Nwaiwu anchors a proven and stout offensive line.
It’s only three games into the season, but Coppell has lived up to the hype, having already put up 114 points (38 points per game) and 1,306 yards of total offense.
Liggins is a big reason why the Cowboys are off to a 2-1 start. He has caught 23 passes for a team-high 368 receiving yards (123 yards per game) with five touchdowns. Yet, he still feels like he can do more.
"They're pretty good, but I feel like I could have done way better than what I showed,” he said. “I feel pretty good about myself for the first three games."
Walker, meanwhile, is on pace to shatter his numbers from a year ago. He’s completed 62-of-101 through the air for a whopping 890 yards and 10 touchdowns against zero interceptions.
To work on their timing and route running, Liggins said he and his fellow wide receivers went to a park in Coppell twice a week during the summer when all high school team facilities in Dallas County were shut down for a month due to a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.
Liggins said he and Walker developed a personal bond during those throwing sessions.
"We were close but not as close as we are right now,” Liggins said. “This year, it's very special for me and him because he has someone who he can count on to throw the ball to and I can help him out and he can help me out. We've built a strong, tight relationship this year."
Liggins said his goal is to play Division I football, but for now, his focus is on helping Coppell reach the postseason after the Cowboys missed out on the playoffs a year ago for the first time since 2012.
DeWitt said having Liggins back at Coppell gives him another reason for optimism that his Cowboys can follow through on that goal.
"He's given us another weapon on offense,” DeWitt said. “It certainly helps to keep the defense honest. I’ve been pleased with the way that he's playing so far."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.