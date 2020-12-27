With the book about to close on 2020, it’s time to look back on the year that was in Coppell-area athletics.
This year was like no other in recent memory, with high school sports around the country feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the trying year, which included the cancellation of numerous UIL sports in the spring and the week-to-week uncertainties that plagued teams in the fall, Coppell still managed to turn in its share of highlight moments.
The Coppell Gazette sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, starting with the first half of that lineup.
6. Coppell football returns to playoffs
One season removed from missing the postseason for the first time since 2011, the Cowboys returned with a vengeance in 2020, finishing with a record of 6-4 and gave defending state runner-up Denton Guyer all that it could handle in a Class 6A Division II bi-district playoff game.
Coppell overcame a six-week-long shutdown of voluntary summer strength and conditioning workouts from June 17-Aug. 3 as well as a week-long mandate that banned in-person practices due to the school being shutdown in mid-November (rise in COVID-19 cases) to qualify for the playoffs after finishing last season with a record of 4-6.
The Cowboys had just one day of practice to prepare for Lewisville – a game that the Farmers won 39-14 and dropped Coppell to fifth place in 6-6A – but Coppell rebounded with convincing wins against Plano East and Flower Mound to close out the regular season to earn a date with Guyer in the first round of the playoffs.
In that fabled playoff game, the Cowboys rallied with 21 straight points to tie the score at 24 in the third quarter after the Wildcats had raced out to a 24-3 lead in the second quarter.
But, thanks to a touchdown reception by senior K.J. Liggins, a pair of one-yard touchdown runs by senior running back Jason Ngwu, a 30-yard pass reception that junior Anthony Black caught between two defenders, as well as an 83-yard scramble by senior quarterback Ryan Walker, Coppell leveled the score.
Guyer’s ground attack proved too much as the Wildcats scored the game’s final 28 points to leave C.H. Collins Athletic Complex with a 52-28 victory.
7. Boys cross country places fifth in 6A
Coppell’s boys cross country team turned in another strong showing, qualifying as a team for the Class 6A state meet for the second consecutive year, and the Cowboys turned in a respectable fifth-place performance on the state’s biggest stage in Round Rock.
This performance comes during a year in which the pandemic forced the UIL to reduce the number of teams from each classification that qualify for regionals, from three to two – but the Cowboys did so with balance, winning the District 6-6A title, then placed third in the Region 1 meet. The regional featured five of the top 10 teams in 6A, including Coppell, No. 9 by the Cross County Coaches Association of Texas.
At the state meet, Coppell punctuated a strong season, improving from a seventh-place finish in 2019 to fifth place in 2020. Individually, senior Evan Caswell ran to eighth overall to pace the Cowboys. Sophomore Andrew Mullen concluded a highly-successful inaugural season running for Coppell’s varsity, placing 25th overall in a time of 15:58.4.
8. Schuller smashes school records
Before the pandemic halted the spring sports season, Coppell’s Sky Schuller etched her named into the school record books for track and field achievements as a freshman – not just in one event, but in two.
In front of the home crowd at Buddy Echols Field on Feb. 29, Schuller broke the school record in the 100-meter hurdles and the pole vault at the Coppell Relays.
And it wasn’t by just a sliver of the hand or by the laces of her shoes.
The star freshman ran to a time of 14.56 in the hurdles, eclipsing the old record of 14.8 by more than two-tenths of a second.
That performance set her up for even bigger things to come that day.
Moments later, Schuller cleared a height of 13-0 to break the old school record in the pole vault of 12 feet by exactly 1 foot. Her efforts moved her into a tie for the top mark in the state with Rockwall’s Olivia Cade, who also registered a height of 13-0 at the Coppell Relays.
9. Boys soccer upsets nationally ranked Marcus
Coppell was on the verge of falling out of the playoff picture after starting 1-4-2 through the first seven games of the 6-6A slate, including a pair of one-goal losses, but they righted the ship with six straight wins to position themselves for a postseason berth for the 23rd consecutive season.
Perhaps no win was more satisfying for Coppell during that winning streak than its 2-1 victory against Marcus, which was the No. 4-ranked team in the country at the time by TopDrawerSoccer.com.
Tom Vazhekatt’s header on a perfect cross from Preston Taylor with eight minutes to play broke a 1-1 tie and proved to be the game-winner at Buddy Echols Field.
After a scoreless first half, Nic Radicic put the Cowboys on top 1-0 with 31 minutes remaining. Marcus answered seven minutes later to tie the score at 1-1.
Marcus entered the game as the No. 1 team in Class 6A and had a record of 17-0-1.
Coppell finished the season with six straight wins and had a record of 11-8-2.
10. Team tennis advances to regional semifinals
Despite not being able to play almost all of its preseason schedule due to circumstances out of its control, Coppell’s tennis team finished as the runner-up in District 6-6A and made an appearance in the Class 6A regional semifinals against Southlake Carroll.
The Cowboys, No. 12 in Class 6A by the Texas Tennis Coaches Association, finished with a record of 10-3 and all three losses came against state-ranked teams – twice to No. 11 Carroll and once to No. 2 Plano West, which was crowned 6-6A champion.
Two of the biggest wins of the season for Coppell came against state-ranked Flower Mound. The Cowboys defeated their 6-6A foe twice within a span of 13 days – the first time near the end of the regular season and the second occurrence in the regional quarterfinals, where Coppell rode a sweep of boys’ singles as well as a 2-1 thriller at girls’ No. 1 doubles by Lakshana Parasuraman and Nandini Thallapareddy to earn a 10-3 victory over No. 19 Flower Mound.
