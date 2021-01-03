With the book about to close on 2020, it’s time to look back on the year that was in Coppell-area athletics.
This year was like no other in recent memory, with high school sports around the country feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the trying year, which included the cancellation of numerous UIL sports in the spring and the week-to-week uncertainties that plagued teams in the fall, Coppell still managed to turn in its share of highlight moments.
The Coppell Gazette sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, ending with the second half of that lineup.
1. COVID-19 reshapes sports world
On March 12, the sports world came to a halt when the University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced that the boys state basketball tournament was suspended due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Cole’s 58-44 Class 3A semifinal win over Peaster was the final game before tournament play was halted. Wagner had been scheduled for its Class 5A semifinal against Mansfield Timberview on March 12 in a repeat of last year’s 5A final. Brandeis, making its first trip to the state tournament, had been scheduled for a Class 6A semifinal matchup against Duncanville on March 13.
All spring sports – baseball, soccer, softball and track and field — were postponed indefinitely before the remainder of the 2019-20 sports schedule was cancelled by the UIL April 17, forcing the cancellation of the postseason, including the state tournament.
Spring football was cancelled and teams across the state – regardless of sport – weren’t allowed to resume in-person workouts at team facilities until June 8, the first day that the UIL permitted summer strength and conditioning workouts (with strict social distancing guidelines in place) to be held since the pandemic began.
The start of the fall sports season for the state’s two largest classifications was pushed back by one month in response to the number of positive COVID-19 cases, but student-athletes were back on the court and football field in September and both them as well as fans have had to follow social distancing guidelines that had been put in place.
2. Cowgirl soccer finishes season with No. 20 national ranking
In a district like 6-6A, making the playoffs is a feat all of its own.
Those are the thoughts emanating from a program like Coppell, who although unable to quite come out on top in a loaded field, recorded a third-place finish and was still recognized as one of the best teams in the country.
District 6-6A featured three nationally ranked teams at season’s end, and Coppell was one of those three in the final Winter FAB 50 rankings by TopDrawerSoccer.com – Flower Mound was No. 4, Flower Mound Marcus was No. 8 and Coppell was No. 20.
Coppell had a slew of players on the all-region and all-state teams at the end of the 2020 seasons.
Lauren Kellett, a freshman at TCU, was a first team all-state honoree after a sensation senior campaign in which finished with 58 saves. Coppell alum Haley Roberson, bound for North Texas, was recognized as an all-state defender next to Kellett.
Incoming senior Jocelyn Alonzo, an all-state player in each of her previous varsity campaigns, was tabbed as a first team all-state forward after posting some of Coppell’s top numbers (10 goals, four assists).
3. Rios returns from heart surgery to tie for first place
Two months after undergoing open heart surgery to repair a hole in the wall between the two upper chambers of her heart, Rios was back on the golf course.
It was a highly successful return.
Rios shot rounds of 80 and 70 in the two-day Granbury tournament to finish in a tie for first place in the individual standings, leading the Cowgirls to the team title after carding a four-player score of 314 on day one and 298 on the second day.
The Coppell sophomore shot below 80 in six of the seven rounds that she had played in with the team during the fall.
Rios was named as the recipient of the Fighting Heart Award, which recognizes the school’s top female athlete of the school year as voted on by all coaches at Coppell, in addition to sharing team MVP honors with fellow junior Mia Gaboriau.
“The first day, I was kind of nervous going out and playing in front of a bunch of people,” Rios said. “It was really a first-day kind of thing. I didn't know what to expect. I didn't have any high goals. But, I came back on the second day and played really well.”
4. Francis wrestles to third place in Class 6A
Before Hannah Francis stepped onto the mat for her first practice, Coppell head wrestling coach Chip Lowery saw potential.
Lowery walked into a physical education class, spotted Francis, pulled her aside and got her to change her class schedule after she was convinced by Lowery that she had the physical makeup to be a great wrestler.
“She was too strong to be in P.E. class,” Lowery said. “We got her to change her class schedule and come out for wrestling. She’s loved it ever since.”
Fast-forward to this past February, Francis authored one of the best seasons in Coppell history. She finished her junior season with a record of 43-1, which included a third-place finish at 215 pounds in the UIL Class 6A girls state wrestling championships in Cypress. Her lone loss was a 4-2 setback in sudden victory to eventual state champion Traeh Hayes of Cibolo Steele in the state semifinals.
5. Boys basketball claims second straight district title
Head coach Clint Schnell guided the Coppell boys basketball team to its second straight run to an outright 6-6A title in just his second season at the helm, which comes after a highly successful stint at Arlington Martin.
Coppell won 13 of its final 15 games to finish 29-6 overall, won a bi-district championship for the third consecutive season and earned a No. 24 ranking in Class 6A at the end of the season by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
A strong senior class that included Adam Moussa (11.3 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals), Brandon Taylor (11.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals) and Clayton Hunter (5.6 points, 3.0 rebounds) helped Coppell to advance to the second round of the playoffs against No. 11 Waxahachie.
But, the Cowboys also discovered that they will be in good hands going forward.
Blue-chip recruits Ryan Agarwal and Anthony Black, teammates on the AAU club team 3D Empire, excelled as sophomores. Agarwal, a four-star recruit by 247Sports who has been offered by several Division 1 schools, averaged a team-high 16.6 points per game on 51.1% shooting from the field. Black, who holds more than a dozen Division 1 offers in both basketball and football, averaged 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.
