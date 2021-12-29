The Coppell boys and girls basketball teams returned to the hardwood this week for tournaments.
COWBOYS WIN BATTLE OF RANKED TEAMS
The Cowboys traveled south to Mansfield to compete in the orange division of the prestigious Whataburger Basketball Tournament.
To commence tournament play Tuesday, Coppell got a big lift from Stanford signee Ryan Agarwal.
Agarwal scored 32 points to lift Class 6A’s No. 11 Coppell to a 71-63 victory against 5A’s No. 15 Mansfield Legacy. Nazir Brown, also a senior, scored 16 points.
Coppell outscored Legacy 21-10 in the fourth quarter after trailing Legacy by three points at the end of the third quarter.
The win advanced the Cowboys to the second round, where they lost 61-55 to Waxahachie. Coppell played South Grand Prairie on Thursday morning.
COWGIRLS WIN BIG
Prior to the Christmas break, the Cowgirls were a team on a mission. Coppell had yet to lose a game, with district wins over Plano, Plano West and Marcus.
Coppell continued this week where they had left off prior to Christmas.
The Colony provided Coppell with a scare to open play in the Frisco Centennial Tournament. But the Cowgirls settled down and went on to win in convincing fashion, 62-31, on Tuesday.
The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. But the Cowgirls proceeded to clamp down on The Colony, outscoring the Lady Cougars 53-17 over the final three quarters of play.
Junior Jules LaMendola scored 18 points to lead all scorers. Allyssa Potter, also a junior, had 13 points in the victory.
Coppell cruised to a 63-33 win over Grapevine in the second game of the tournament, improving to 22-0 on the season.
