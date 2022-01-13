On Nov. 10, 2020, Coppell senior Ryan Agarwal signed with Stanford, his “dream school,” during a signing ceremony that was held on the same court that he plays high school hoops.
But there is a chance that he could lace up his shoes on the national stage before he heads west to Palo Alto, Calif., later this year.
Agarwal was one of 15 male high school basketball players in the Dallas area on Wednesday who were selected as nominees for the McDonald’s All American Game, which will be played in Chicago on March 29. Anthony Black, who played his first three high school seasons at Coppell before transferring to Duncanville last offseason, was also included on that list.
The final roster – which includes 24 boys and 24 girls – will be announced on Jan. 25.
Agarwal was unavailable for Class 6A’s No. 20 Coppell on Tuesday due to injury. The Cowboys fell to Plano East 54-45 and suffered their first district loss of the season. Coppell dropped to 16-9 overall, 3-1 District 6-6A.
East (21-2, 3-1) – winners of only 10 games last season and 34 over the last four seasons – rode a fast start Tuesday to add to what has been a big turnaround this season for the Panthers. East led 18-8 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back in earning its third district win in four tries.
Strong second and third quarters by Coppell gave the Cowboys a fighter’s chance to keep afloat. The Cowboys outscored the Panthers 28-21 over that span of play, reducing what had been a 10-point deficit to 39-36 heading into the game’s final eight minutes. But East regrouped and went on to finish the game on a 15-9 run.
Seniors Devank Rane and Nazir Brown stepped up in Agarwal’s absence, scoring 12 points apiece in Tuesday’s game. Sophomore Arhan Lapsiwala contributed nine points.
It was the second straight game that Agarwal missed to injury.
Coppell took care of business Jan. 7, starting strong and cruising to a 69-49 win over Lewisville. The Cowboys stormed out to a 13-4 first-quarter lead and went on to win the game by 20 points.
Rane was fantastic in victory, scoring a game-high 21 points. Brown was just as solid, totaling 18 points. Tung tallied 12 points.
Coppell will face another state-ranked Plano ISD team on Tuesday, Jan. 18, when the Cowboys take on No. 22 and undefeated Plano (22-0). Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. in Plano.
