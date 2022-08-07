Just before Robyn Ross led Nansemond Suffolk Academy onto the court for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championship match against Peninsula Catholic last November, she received a text message from a friend that was employed with Coppell ISD.
The message said that Coppell had an opening for head volleyball coach. Although Ross’ mind was focused on helping lead Nansemond Suffolk Academy to a victory in the state title game, it was something that was received with a lot of excitement by Ross.
“I've been wanting to come back to Texas and be near family,” she said. “To me, it's just one of those times when God is opening the door for me and I went right through it. It’s something that I’ve known that I wanted for a very long time, which was to come back to the place that helped to grow me and become athlete that I became.”
Nansemond Suffolk Academy defeated Peninsula Catholic in five sets to claim their third state championship under Ross.
Ross is the most successful coach in NSA history, leading the team to an overall record of 272-79 during her tenure. In her 12 seasons at NSA, the team has played in 10 consecutive state semifinals, with six appearances in the state championship match and three state championship titles. Ross is the only volleyball coach in school history to win any state championship titles.
Ross tendered her resignation earlier this year and her hiring as Cowgirls head volleyball coach was approved by the Coppell ISD board of education on Feb. 25. She will be the third coach in as many years for Coppell. Libby Pacheco coached the team in 2021 but is now working for the Texas High School Coaches Association.
One person that Ross, a 1995 Coppell graduate, will get to get to see more often is CHS principal Laura Springer, who was Ross’ basketball coach in grade school and has been described by Ross as a great mentor during her adult years.
"After my interview, that was the first time that I had seen her in several years,” Ross said. “Just getting to hug her and have that feeling of being home, coming home. It's not one that's easily describable. It's just that feeling of knowing exactly where you're supposed to be, meant to be."
Ross will look to continue Coppell’s success in volleyball. The Cowgirls went 26-12 last year but missed the playoffs, though their new head coach has praised the hard work that all of her players have put in during the summer and first week of fall practice. Monday marked the first day of fall practice for all high school volleyball teams in the state of Texas.
Coppell plans to run a fast-paced offense in which its middle blockers are heavily utilized, and that is good news for players such as seniors Allie Stricker and Ekwe Anwah.
“Ekwe will surprise a lot of people than even saw her play last year,” Ross said. “She is going to shock a lot of people about what she can do athletically on the court.”
But as far as carrying the load offensively, senior outside hitter Skye LaMendola will be counted on to lead the way for the Cowgirls. LaMendola is coming off an all-district campaign during her junior year, one in which she recorded 297 kills, 293 digs, 45 service aces and 36 blocks.
Senior Taylor Young is one of three setters that are in a spirited battled to earn the starting role at that position, along with juniors Alena Truong and Mira Klem. Klem was the setter for Coppell’s JV team last season.
As many as five players are battling it out at libero, including senior Morgan Chambless, who is being moved to the back row from outside hitter. Senior Sabina Frosk is also considered a front-runner for that role.
"It's such a great group of girls,” Ross said. “I feel like I inherited a prize in the gym. They are working very hard. There is not one of them that have shied away from that work. I get that I ask a lot physically and mentally of these girls because I think that in the athletic competition that the team is stronger mentally is going to be the one that wins when it comes down to a neck-and-neck kind of competition."
Coppell opens the season Tuesday at Byron Nelson and then will compete at a tournament in Mansfield on Aug. 11-13. The first home match of the season for the Cowgirls is set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 against McKinney Boyd. The District 6-6A opener for Coppell is slated for Sept. 9 at Plano West.
