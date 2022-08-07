Robyn Ross

Robyn Ross is entering her first season as Coppell head volleyball coach.

 Photo courtesy of Coppell ISD

Just before Robyn Ross led Nansemond Suffolk Academy onto the court for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championship match against Peninsula Catholic last November, she received a text message from a friend that was employed with Coppell ISD.

The message said that Coppell had an opening for head volleyball coach. Although Ross’ mind was focused on helping lead Nansemond Suffolk Academy to a victory in the state title game, it was something that was received with a lot of excitement by Ross.

