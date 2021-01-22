COPPELL – Coppell junior Anthony Black treated Friday’s home game against Marcus as a revenge game.
Black took it personal after his Cowboys scored just 38 points in a 45-38 loss to the Marauders on Dec. 19. He wanted his team to show that they were better offensively than the product that they put on the floor one month ago.
Coppell got its revenge Friday night, and because of it, is in sole possession of first place in District 6-6A.
Black scored 23 points and junior Nazir Brown went nine-of-10 at the free-throw line to help Coppell fend off a late charge by Marcus to earn a 58-54 victory.
The Marauders (13-6 overall, 6-2 district) handed the Cowboys their lone defeat in conference play in December, but Coppell (13-2, 7-1) has rattled off nine straight wins since that defeat.
“I know, for one that I took this game really personal,” Black said. “I think the rest of the team did, too.”
In the previous meeting between these two teams, Coppell head coach Clint Schnell said Marcus controlled the tempo and did a great job of shutting down the driving lanes to the basket. Coming into Friday’s rematch, he believed that the team that won would be able to put together one big run. Fortunately, it was his Cowboys that strung together the biggest one.
On a night in which Marcus senior guard Nick Donnelly shot lights out from behind the arc, it appeared that he was going to give the Marauders good momentum for the rest of the first half after he buried a 3-pointer to give his squad an 11-10 lead with 19.7 seconds left in the first quarter.
Donnelly led all scorers with 31 points.
But, Black was quick to answer.
Coppell attempted to set a screen for senior Nazir Brown in the final moments of the first quarter, but it was guarded perfectly by Marcus. Brown lost the ball, but Brown picked it up and buried a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Cowboys a 13-11 lead.
All of the momentum swung in Coppell’s direction.
Black’s 3-pointer trigged a 15-0 run, jump-started by an alley-oop dunk by Black, before Ryan Agarwal made a free throw to cap off the extended run to give the Cowboys a commanding 26-11 lead with 4:50 left in the first half. Agarwal poured in 15 points.
“The first game, (Marcus) did a good job of dictating the pace and flow of the game to their style,” Schnell said. “I challenged my guys. I thought tonight that we could come out and do it to them. I liked the flow of the game and they worked hard to get the shots that they made.”
Marcus didn’t go away quietly.
Marauders 6-foot-6 senior forward Cale Martens scored six points over the final 2:58 of the first half – the last two on layups – allowing Marcus to keep afloat and trail by just six points, 28-22, at intermission.
The game was played at more methodical pace in the second half.
Donnelly hardly missed in the second half and always made a basket just when it appeared that Coppell was going to create a little separation.
Donnelly scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers, one of which cut the Cowboy advantage to 46-43 with exactly three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
But, Coppell has a closer of its own in junior Nazir Brown. He scored 18 of his 33 points a few weeks ago to help the Cowboys knock off state-ranked Lewisville. On Friday, Brown went nine-of-10 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, the last of which gave Coppell a six-point lead with 6.4 seconds remaining. He finished with 16 points.
“He’s clutch and he’s made for moments like that,” Black said. “He hasn’t let us down yet.”
