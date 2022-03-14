It was a historic turnaround for the Coppell girls basketball team this season.
One year after finishing with a 13-13 record, Coppell won a program-record 37 games, earned at least a share of the district title for the first time since the 2010-11 season, defeated Allen for its first playoff win in 11 years, made an appearance in a regional quarterfinal against eventual Class 6A state runner-up South Grand Prairie and ended Plano East’s 28-game district winning streak.
All of those milestones didn’t go unnoticed.
Other coaches took notice of Coppell’s record-breaking season and awarded the Cowgirls a total of seven selections on the all-district team, including a pair of superlative winners – junior guard Jules LaMendola was named the MVP of District 6-6A, while Ryan Murphy was named the coach of the year.
LaMendola provided versatility and thrived in multiple roles. She played point guard, scored at will, rebounded with authority and was a rock on defense. LaMendola averaged 16.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 54.7% from the field. She finished with 40 points in three playoff games.
“I think Jules is the unquestioned MVP of the district this year because she had such an impact on each game,” Murphy said. “She scored, distributed, rebounded, took charges, played point guard when her natural position is more of a two/ three. She was a great leader for us.”
Senior forward India Howard and junior guard Allyssa Potter landed on the first team. Junior guard Saiya Patel was placed on the second team, while sophomore Ella Spiller and freshman Landry Sherrer garnered honorable-mention selections.
Howard provided mental and physical toughness as well as solid rim protection for Coppell. She averaged a double-double with 14.2 points and 10.2 rebounds while at times guarding the best player on the opposing team. Howard elevated her game in Coppell’s bi-district playoff win over Allen, finishing with a game-high 21 points.
“India was an interior presence for us all year,” Murphy said. “She was physically dominant at times and controlled the paint on both ends of the court. Her growth as a scorer made our offense much more dynamic.”
Potter was Coppell’s best perimeter scoring threat, going on to finish the season with a school-record 72 3-pointers. She averaged 7.5 points per game.
“Allyssa spaced the floor for us all year and really allowed Jules and India room to operate,” Murphy said. “She is a great shooter who got better and better defensively as the year went on. Allyssa put in a ton of work this offseason, and it showed throughout the season.”
Patel averaged just 2.1 points per game, but it was her on-ball pressure that earned her the praise of other coaches in District 6-6A, in addition to her head coach.
“Saiya set the tone for us defensively,” Murphy said. “Her on-ball pressure disrupted the offensive flow of our opponents all year. She is one of the toughest competitors in our program and is relentless on the defensive end of the floor.”
Spiller provided great secondary scoring for the Cowgirls, averaging 8.7 points per game. Sherrer was a solid contributor in her first season playing high school basketball, averaging 4.7 points and 2.2 rebounds.
Coppell also got the job done in the classroom.
Howard, LaMendola, Patel, Potter, Sherrer, Spiller, seniors Kim Obialo and Alyssa Hall, junior Waverly Hassman, and sophomores Atia Medenica and Berlynn Engelhardt earned academic all-district honors.
