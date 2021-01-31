Fall sports athletes from Coppell, Lake Dallas and The Colony were recently recognized for their hard work in the classroom.
The Texas Army National Guard and Texas High School Coaches Association have teamed up to honor the academic all-state recipients, and Coppell, Lake Dallas and The Colony all had multiple selections on the list.
Coppell had nine athletes, student managers and trainers from the Cowboys’ football team earn their way onto the list. Sri Tummala was named to the all-state first team. Emily Cook and Brandon Potts garnered second-team selections. Max Brasseaux, Eric Hunter, William Kraus, Gavin Osteen, Zachary Stricker and Madeline Sturm received honorable mention.
The Cowgirls’ cross country team had two honorable mention selections in Natalie Fleming and Chloe Hassman.
Lake Dallas has six members of its football team land on the all-state team. Aidan Wooldridge was named to the first team. Trevor Moon earned a spot on the second team. Jackson Berry, Nathan Culak, Patrick Wenger and Gregory Willmon III garnered honorable mention.
The Colony football team had a total of seven honorees on the academic all-state team. Hayden DuLaney was named to the first team. Hayden Duong, Stephen McCollom, Benjamin Nelson, Jonathan Roberson and Tyler Withrow earned their way onto the second team. Luke Grisso garnered honorable mention.
To be nominated for academic all-state, a student must be: an athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team; of good moral character, a senior, and have an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from grades 9-1 and courses completed from grade 12. Weighted GPAs are acceptable.
Nominations were made by the head coach of the prospective sport and the head coach must have been a member of the THSCA by Oct. 15, 2020.
When reviewing the nominations, the THSCA considers each student’s GPA, class rank, SAT and/or ACT score. The student receives points based on each criteria. The total number of points he or she receives determines which team they are placed on.
The best team a player can make is the Elite Team.
