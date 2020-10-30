RICHARDSON – Coppell head tennis coach Rich Foster can recall multiple occasions when his Cowboys earned a shutout in the playoffs.
Another one was added to their record books Friday morning at Richardson High School, coming in the form of a 12-0 victory of Lake Highlands in the area round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Cowboys will play the winner of Flower Mound-Arlington Martin next week in the regional quarterfinals. The latter two teams played Friday afternoon.
Lake Highlands had a short turnaround. Three days of continuous rain didn’t allow the Wildcats to get in their bi-district match against Arlington Bowie until Thursday afternoon. Coppell didn’t take it easy on Lake Highlands — not losing a set in the entire dual.
“We just took care of business,” said Foster. “We were focused. On paper, we had a little more talent than they did. Every match on paper, we were supposed to win. The only thing that I had to fear the most is that we might be overconfident and unfocused. But, I think our kids did a good job, especially in doubles.”
Perhaps the most entertaining match of the day came at girls No. 2 doubles where Coppell’s Rishita Uppuluri and Riya Reddy won a 7-6 (4) and 7-6 (5) thriller over Lake Highlands’ Lauren Parnell and Morgan Schorn.
The performance by Uppuluri and Reddy punctuated a day for Coppell in which they won all seven doubles matches.
Also in girls doubles, Coppell’s Lakshana Parasuraman and Nandini Thallapareddy looked dominant in a 6-1, 6-0 victory at the No. 1 line. Samantha Freeman and Meghana Ambati swept Abby May and Sara Shelton 2-0 (6-3, 6-4) at No. 3 doubles.
In boys doubles, Matthew Abbey and Vinay Patel notched a pair of 6-0 wins at the No. 1 line. Kunal Seetha and Austin Gregory won 6-1, 6-4 at the No. 2 spot. Cason Cole and Atharva Nijasure notched a pair of 6-2 victories over Jackson Howell and Hudson Osborne at No. 3 doubles.
In mixed doubles, Arjun Arunachalam and Lindsay Patton cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
Patton didn’t let off the gas when it came time to play on her own match, earning a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 girls singles. Uppuluri (No. 2), Thallapareddy (No. 3), Reddy (No. 4), Gabrielle Tian (No. 5) and Isabelle Beach (No. 6) also represented the Cowgirls in singles action.
In boys singles, Coppell earned victories from Abbey at the No. 1 spot (6-0, 6-1), Seetha at the No. 2 line (6-0, 4-3), Patel at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0), Arunachalam at No. 4 (6-1, 6-0), Cole at No. 5 (6-3, 4-2) and Nijasure at No. 6 (6-0, 6-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.