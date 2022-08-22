The 2022 high school football season kicks off this week.
All of the hard work that Coppell, Lake Dallas, Little Elm and The Colony have put forth this summer and during fall practice will be put to the test in their respective week-one contests.
Coppell will be the first squad to start the regular season. The Cowboys will take on Sachse at 7 p.m. Thursday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Lake Dallas is the only one of those four teams to open the season at home, as the Falcons will welcome Greenville to Falcon Stadium.
Little Elm travels to Wilemon Field to battle Arlington Bowie.
The Colony will make the trek to Red Oak. Kickoff for Little Elm is 7 p.m. Friday, while games for Lake Dallas and the Colony will start 30 minutes later at 7:30.
Star Local Media has previews for each of the aforementioned four non-district contests.
Coppell at Sachse, 7 p.m. Thursday, Homer B. Johnson Stadium
The Cowboys and Mustangs will play each other for the fifth straight season. Each game has been a high-scoring affair. In 2021, Jack Fishpaw, who was making his first varsity start, completed 17 of 22 passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-28 victory for Coppell. Ike Odimegwu, who was moved to defensive end from outside linebacker this year, finished with 12 tackles, while Braxton Myers had one interception and defended one pass.
Coppell has won three of the last four meetings in this series, with Sachse’s lone win coming in 2019 – 33-30 win.
Sachse returns four starters on offense and five on defense from last year’s team that finished 7-4 and was a bi-district finalist. The strength of the Mustangs’ offense will be their wide receivers, a list that includes Jhett Creel, Kaliq Lockett and Santana Quinn. Sachse will have Grayson King at quarterback, a position that was occupied last season by Alex Orji, who is now a freshman at Michigan. The front seven is expected to be a strength for the Mustangs’ defense. Defensive tackle Jaron Counts and linebacker Chris Talley are expected to be key contributors.
The game will mark the first game as Coppell head coach Antonio Wiley. Wiley previously was employed in the same role at Wichita Falls Hirschi. The Cowboys will also welcome back senior running back Michael Rodriguez, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL.
Little Elm at Arlington Bowie, 7 p.m. Friday, Wilemon Field
And just like Coppell, Little Elm will be playing its first game of the season with a new head coach. Former North Garland coach Joe Castillo will lead the Lobos into Wilemon Field and will attempt to snap a five-game losing streak. Last year was a tale of two halves for Little Elm. The Lobos started 5-0 but they suffered five straight defeats to finish the season 5-5.
Little Elm is a team in transition. Having lost a talented senior class to graduation, the Lobos will look to fill the pieces. Newly minted quarterback Kellen Tasby will make his first start under center for Little Elm.
Bowie, on the other hand, is an experienced squad. The Volunteers return eight starters on each side of the ball from last year’s team that finished 2-8. Quarterback DeAngelo Ponder (1,813 passing yards, 354 rushing yards, 18 total TDs) is being recruited by multiple Ivy League colleges. Wide receivers Kelby Valsin and running back Tavares Duckett combined for 14 touchdowns last year. Linebacker Marcus Welch and defensive back Omarian Sims were all-district selections a year ago.
The Colony at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Billy Goodloe Stadium
After losing each of their last two season openers to Corsicana in heartbreaking fashion, the Cougars are in search of their first Week One victory since 2019. Last year, a goal-line stand by Corsicana sunk The Colony in a 14-7 loss. This year, the Cougars will look to earn a victory over a Hawks team that won just two games during the 2021 season. The Colony will line up either Devin Deluna or Carson Cox at quarterback – or both.
Cougars head coach Rudy Rangel said the challenge for his Cougars will be to contain the speed that Red Oak has on offense. Hawks quarterback Jaylon Robinson is a dual threat, having thrown for 2,023 yards while rushing for 405 yards with 26 total touchdowns last season. Wide receiver Warren Robinson and running back Moses Martindale are big-play threats. Defensive lineman Seven Butler and linebacker Brock Links each had 2.5 sacks last season.
Greenville at Lake Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Falcon Stadium
Year Two of the Jason Young era kicks off with a home game for the Falcons. The Falcons are in search of their third straight victory in a season opener, having defeated Denton in each of the past two seasons, including a 34-28 win in Young’s debut as Lake Dallas head coach last year.
The Falcons were much improved on offense last season, having amassed 40 total touchdowns after finding the end zone just 20 times in 2020. A big reason behind that improvement is good quarterback play. Cade Bortnem comes into the season as the starter. He made three starts last year in place of Brendan Sorsby, who is now at Indiana. Lake Dallas has 27 seniors and juniors with previous varsity experience.
Greenville athlete Micah Simpson is a matchup nightmare for opposing teams and can line up at multiple positions. He’ll look for running space behind offensive lineman Andrew Morris (6-2, 315) and Andrew Ibarra (6-2, 255). Defensive back Joel Luna (five interceptions) is the leader of a young Lions defense.
The Lions went 3-7 last season and return six starters on offense and four on defense.
