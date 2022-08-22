Jack Fishpaw

Coppell senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns in last year’s 42-28 win over Sachse.

 File photo

The 2022 high school football season kicks off this week.

All of the hard work that Coppell, Lake Dallas, Little Elm and The Colony have put forth this summer and during fall practice will be put to the test in their respective week-one contests.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments