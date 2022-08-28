For every volleyball team, a great pass is just as important as a great hit. Without a good pass, a player’s ability to jump in the air and hit the ball with her hands wouldn’t be possible.
Well, Coppell is in good hands with senior setter Taylor Young. Whether it’s a jump pass or one in which she doesn’t have to leave her feet, her athleticism makes it easy for her to track down a loose ball and also jump in the air to give the Cowgirls’ hitters a relatively short distance to reach for the ball.
Young is entering her fourth season with Coppell. She made the varsity squad as a freshman, and Young’s competitive nature has allowed her to flourish in that role ever since then.
Coppell alum and current Presbyterian College junior Kinsey Bailey was the Cowgirls’ primary setter during the 2019 season. Young and Coppell alum Mari Taira shared the setting duties for the Cowgirls during the 2020 season before Young took on that role full time, starting last year.
Coppell made the postseason in each of Young’s first two seasons before losing to Hebron in a one-game playoff last season, which snapped a streak of playoff appearances for the Cowgirls that lasted more than a decade. Young and the Cowgirls are out this season to start a new streak.
Coppell is off to a hot start, having recently went 8-1 in the San Marcos Tournament to win the consolation gold bracket. Also, the Cowgirls beat District 6-6A foe Flower Mound on Aug. 19 for their first win against the Lady Jaguars since 2018.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Young talks about playing for her third head coach in as many seasons, how she got into volleyball and advice for anybody that is new to volleyball.
SLM: Coppell has had some great setters over the years, including yourself. You were a freshman when Kinsey Bailey was a senior. What did you take away from your time with Kinsey that has helped you with your game?
TY: Her leadership. She was a really good leader. I worked on not really taking her place, but learn from her.
SLM: How did you become interested in being a setter?
TY: In my 13th year of club, I was a defensive specialist and I was a hitter and was terrible at setting. So, I started doing private lessons to start setting. I took a position on my team that year just to set once in a drill, and I just started setting from there.
SLM: Robyn Ross in her first season as Coppell head coach. What has coach Ross brought to this team?
TY: A lot stronger work ethic and competitiveness. She’s pushed all of us really hard and tested our limits as to how far we can go on the court. She’s brought out the best out of all of us.
SLM: What’s been your favorite moment during your playing time for Coppell?
TY: Last year when we played Hebron. We had good chemistry and everyone was playing super excited. That was a really great game.
SLM: What advice would you give players that are playing volleyball for the first time?
TY: To be super understanding. And if you’re just starting, I would say to try out every position, because a lot of it is height-based. To be well-rounded in everything would be best and would benefit you in the long run.
