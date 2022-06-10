Coppell ushered in a new era of softball this season with the arrival of first-year head coach Ashley Minick.
Minick, a former standout player for Texas Tech, took over for former head coach Mike Dyson, who led the Cowgirls to four playoff appearances in his six years on the job. Dyson’s successor followed his success with a second-place finish in District 6-6A in her first year at the helm and 20-9 record.
Other coaches in 6-6A took notice of Coppell’s success and rewarded the Cowgirls with a total of eight selections on the all-district team list, which included one superlative winner.
Kat Miller, a Colorado School of Mines signee, was awarded pitcher of the year. She starred both on the mound and at the plate. Miller went 18-6 with 125 strikeouts and recorded a 3.02 ERA. At the plate, she hit .405 with 30 hits, one home run and 19 RBIs.
First baseman Emily Fischetti and center fielder Adrianna Erichsen were both named to the first team. Fischetti was a force at the plate in her first season playing varsity softball, having batted .425 with a team-high 31 hits, in addition to 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored. Erichsen led the team in batting average with a .450 clip, stole a team-best 17 bases, scored 26 runs and didn’t commit an error.
Outfielder Sabina Frosk, shortstop ElleBelle Zimmerman and second baseman Mallory Moore all earned spots on the all-district second team. Moore hit .263 with one home run – a two-run home run in Game 2 of Coppell’s bi-district playoff series against Allen – with 15 RBIs and 21 runs. Zimmerman hit .269, had 11 RBIs and posted a .914 fielding percentage. Frosk, meanwhile, hit .333 with three triples and 11 RBIs.
Earning honorable-mention selections were outfielder Hannah Gullatt and catcher Medleigh Danchak. Gullatt drove in 13 this year with two doubles and had an .879 fielding percentage. Danchak, meanwhile, posted a .286 batting average with one home run and six doubles, and defensively, committed just three errors on 145 chances for a .979 fielding percentage.
Coppell also got the job done in the classroom, as Danchak, Erichsen, Fischetti, Gullatt, Moore, Zimmerman, Ava Miller, Kat Miller, Madie Sigman and Talia Stuchal were named to the 6-6A all-academic team.
Hebron pitcher Lucy Crowder was named the district’s most valuable player, having led the Lady Hawks to their first district title in program history.
