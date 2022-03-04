COPPELL – Three weeks ago, a 25th consecutive playoff berth for the Coppell boys soccer team appeared to be bleak.
The Cowboys went 0-4-4 in their first eight District 6-6A games, including a 6-2 loss to district-leading Plano. But that setback to the Wildcats was the only game that wasn’t close for Coppell. The Cowboys played to four ties and had three matches that were decided by two goals or fewer.
All it took for Coppell to put itself back in the playoff picture was a 3-1 victory against Plano West on Feb. 22. One win became two wins. Two wins became three wins. And on Friday night, three wins became four.
Sophomore Gareth Murillo scored the go-ahead goal with 28 minutes left in the ballgame, and Coppell held on to earn a 2-1 win over Lewisville at Buddy Echols Field.
“The first half of district, we felt like we were in every game,” said James Balcom, Coppell head coach. “If you look at the stat lines, we looked like the better team. We couldn’t get a goal, or like tonight, had a handball for a [penalty kick]. But the boys kept believing, kept working hard. When they got that first win, they just started believing.”
A big reason behind Coppell’s recent turnaround has been the play of its defense. Balcom shored up the Cowboys’ back line, and Coppell has surrendered just three goals over its last four games. Coincidentally, that has helped the Cowboy offense to get into a groove. Overall, Coppell (7-10-6 overall, 4-4-4) has outscored its opponents 11-3 during its current winning streak.
Five of Coppell’s goals have been scored by senior captain Walker Stone with three coming in the two-goal win over West. He assisted on a goal in the Cowboys’ 3-0 win over Marcus on Feb. 27 and scored a goal in Coppell’s 3-1 victory against Hebron on March 1.
Stone, though, left Friday’s game with five minutes left in the first half with a shoulder injury and didn’t return. Balcom is hopeful that Stone can return to the lineup Tuesday when Coppell takes on the Plano East Panthers at Tom Kimbrough Stadium.
Coppell opened the scoring with 15:37 left in the first half. Senior Pedro Perez Pareja was left wide open on one rush up the field earlier in the half but the Cowboys couldn’t get the ball to him. But they didn’t miss on their next opportunity. Pareja was all alone in the front of the net when he kicked the ball into the goal for a 1-0 Coppell lead.
“Pedro, through this run, has had a few goals and has been instrumental,” Balcom said. “We’ve always known in open spots that he’s going to be dangerous.”
Lewisville (14-5-4, 4-5-3) forced several Coppell turnovers throughout the game – especially in the first half – but missed the target on several shots that sailed either over the net or around the goal.
The Farmers, who fell one point behind the Cowboys with the loss, finally got on the board in the second minute of the second half. Coppell was whistled for a handball in the penalty area, giving Lewisville a penalty kick. Junior DJ Koulai buried the shot into the right side of the net for a brand-new game with the score tied 1-1.
Coppell regained a one-goal lead just over 10 minutes later. Junior Preston Taylor came bursting from the left wing and put a hard shot on goal. That shot was saved, but the Lewisville keeper could not control the rebound. Murillo, a recent call-up to the Cowboys’ varsity, was there for the tap-in and a 2-1 Coppell lead.
“He’s brought us energy, got us working hard at the top,” Balcom said. “When he’s doing that, the guys feed off that and play with energy.”
Lewisville created additional scoring chances. But, off-target shots were the story of Friday’s game for the Farmers. With six minutes remaining in the ballgame, there was a scramble near Coppell’s goal. Senior Enrique Cuevas got his foot on the ball but his strike sailed wide right.
The win gave Coppell 16 points in district play with two matches left in the regular season – Tuesday at Plano East and March 15 vs. Flower Mound. Lewisville has 15 points and has matches remaining against Marcus on Tuesday and at Hebron on March 15.
Coppell is two points back of fourth-place Marcus (5-4-3) and is tied with Plano East for fifth place. The Cowboys are 1-0-1 against the Marauders. However, East defeated Coppell 1-0 on Feb. 11.
“I think the magic number to get in the playoffs is 22 (points),” Balcom said.
