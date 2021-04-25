“Cowboy fight never dies” has been the motto for the Coppell hockey team since its inception in 1997.
It was a motto that certainly rang true for the Cowboys two weeks ago.
Coppell had plenty of fight left in the tank – even when the Cowboys trailed Denton County by four goals midway through the second period of the Texas Amateur Hockey Association 2A State High School Hockey Tournament championship game.
It just took a little longer than expected for the Cowboys to find their skating legs. Once they did, they seized the momentum and later earned the right to take a team picture with the first-place banner at center ice.
Jacob Smith drove the puck wide into the offensive zone and found team captain Trevor Moore parked near the back post. Moore received a backhand pass from Smith and he did the rest, burying the game-winning goal with 5:31 remaining in the second overtime to complete a hat trick and lift Coppell to a 6-5 victory.
A rematch of last year’s state championship – also won by Coppell – Denton County was out for revenge. The Cowboys fell behind 3-0 midway through the first period and didn’t seem to have an answer for the Spartans’ onslaught. Coppell coach Chris Shakesby called a timeout to settle down his players, and the stoppage helped as the Cowboys didn’t yield another goal for the final 10 minutes of the opening period.
Moore broke the ice for Coppell when he scored the first goal of the game for the Cowboys at the 11:52 mark of the second period to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Denton County was quick to answer as the Spartans regained their three-goal advantage. The goal prompted Coppell to change make a change at goalie. Barret Allen entered the game for Kyle Reeves. Allen had turned in two outings in pool play to help Coppell defeat Houston Memorial West and Plano.
The first shot on goal by Denton County after the goaltending change went into the back of the net as the Spartans took a 5-1 lead at the 9:43 mark of the second period.
Allen couldn’t finish the game. Late in the second period, a scrum ensued by the net as the Spartans tried to shove the puck into the net. Allen suffered a knee injury on the play and had to be helped to the locker room. Reeves, dressed in street clothes, put on his equipment back on and re-entered the game.
With Reeves back in the net, Coppell’s offense found its rhythm.
With just over a minute left in the second period, Moore scored his second goal of the game to give the Cowboys a big boost heading into the locker room for the second intermission. Brendan Hill was credited with the assist.
Coppell carried over that momentum into the third period and scored two goals in the first five minutes to cut Denton County’s lead to 5-3. Hill and Jacob Smith scored to put pressure on the Spartans and another tally by Smith with 11:45 remaining in the frame made it a one-goal game.
With just over a minute remaining and the Cowboys still down a goal, Shakesby pulled Reeves for an extra attacker. After the Spartans iced the puck on multiple occasions, Coppell fired away on Denton County’s goaltender. All of that offensive zone time led to the equalizing goal by the Cowboys.
Defenseman Dylan Luu unleashed a shot from the blue line through traffic, which found the back of the net with four seconds left, to level the score at 5-5.
Moore’s game-winner in double overtime set off a big celebration at center ice.
Playing for Coppell were: Trevor Moore, Austin Thurman, Zach Richmond, Dakota Hilliard, Romy Thibeault, Barret Allen, Kyle Reeves, Brendan Hill, Jacob Smith, Erik Masengill, Dylan Luu, Julian Peng, Adam Hadi, Brenden Combs, Owen Raab, Calvin Houm, William Lehman, James Masengill, Liam Krauss and Hamza Hussain.
Chris Shakesby completed his first season as Coppell head coach with a state championship. DJ Graham is the assistant coach.
