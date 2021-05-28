DENTON – All season, Coppell head baseball coach Ryan Howard has lauded his players for their ability to overcome adversity.
The Cowboys have followed each of their last two losses with victories by scoring margins of 16-5, and in the playoffs, overcame deficits of 2-0 and 3-0 to defeat Dallas Jesuit and Prosper, respectively, during each of the previous two rounds.
Coppell was handed another bout of adversity Thursday with a 5-2 loss to Keller in Game 1 of a Region 1-6A semifinal series, and because of it, the Cowboys are one loss away from having their season come to an end.
The difference in the game was a five-run bottom of the sixth for Keller (32-5), which received a two-run homer from Aidan Connors and a three-run home run from Braden Davis.
The loss snapped a 12-game winning streak for Coppell (30-8-1).
The good news for Coppell, ranked No. 9 in the latest Diamond Pro/THSB 6A Poll, is that the Cowboys have less than 24 hours to erase the memory of their first loss since a 3-2 setback to Richardson Pearce on April 10. Game 2 between Coppell and Keller is set for 1 p.m. Friday at Denton Guyer.
“We’ve faced adversity many times this season and always bounced back,” Howard said. “We’ve got a group of tough kids. We’re going to have a good pitcher on the mound and good defense that can play behind him. It’s going to come down to getting a big hit. We’re not out of it by any means, and it’s a series for a reason.”
Things were looking good for Coppell early in Game 1.
Fresh off tossing six shutout innings in a 1-0 win over Prosper last week to clinch a regional quarterfinal championship for the Cowboys, senior Tim Malone picked up where he left off. Malone kept Keller’s potent offense off balance to hold the Indians scoreless through five innings. At one point, from the third through the sixth innings, he retired nine straight batters.
All the while, Malone was backed up by some timely hitting from senior Ryan Walker.
Walker was clutch in Coppell’s 7-4 come-from-behind victory over Jesuit in the Game 2 clincher for the Cowboys on May 14, hitting a two-run single and a game-tying solo home run.
He continued his hitting ways Thursday. In the third inning, he lined a solo home run over the left field wall to give Coppell a 1-0 lead.
Walker wasn’t done just yet.
In the top of the fifth, Walker reverted to a little small ball.
With Keller third baseman Michael Dattalo standing just a few feet away from the third-base bag, Walker laid down a bunt and sprinted up the first-base line. The ball rolled towards Dattalo, who fielded the ball but threw wide of first base. Sophomore TJ Pompey, who lined a double down the left-field line, scored rather easily as Coppell’s advantage grew to 2-0.
“We wanted to bunt a little bit and make them throw it around a little bit,” Howard said. “It was something that worked for us and we took advantage.”
That appeared to be all of the run support that Malone needed as he was in a groove. He struck out Griffin Barton to commence the sixth inning. But Keller’s potent offense soon came alive.
Gray Rowlett singled to right field. He would be the first of seven consecutive Indians to safely reach base. Connors followed with a two-run home run over the right field wall to tie the score at 2-2.
A pitching change was made after Dattalo followed Connors’ hit with a single. Will Boylan entered the game for Malone.
Boylan fielded a ground ball off the bat of Clayton Thomas and threw to second base but the throw was low and bounced off the body of Dattalo. Dattalo advanced to third base on the error.
One batter later, Davis crushed a three-run home run off an advertisement sign beyond the right-field wall, to give Keller a 5-2 lead.
“Tim threw a great game,” Howard said. “They just took advantage of a couple pitches. But I thought that we had an opportunity to score a couple of runs early to give him an extra boost.”
Down to its final three outs, Coppell mounted one last offensive.
With two outs, senior Chayton Krauss represented the tying run at the plate after Tanner Sever walked and Walker was hit by a pitch. But, Krauss flew out to right field and Keller hung on for the win.
