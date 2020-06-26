As Coppell’s baseball program was beginning to find its groove under first-year head coach Ryan Howard, the right arm of junior pitcher Chayton Krauss had the Cowboys positioned to make a run at a 16th consecutive playoff berth. Krauss will bring that type of reliable mound presence to Grayson College.
Krauss announced on his Twitter account on June 16 that he has committed to continue his baseball endeavors at NJCAA powerhouse Grayson College. The Vikings have won 13 conference championships since 1997 and were crowned national champion in 1997, 2000 and 2008.
“I am extremely excited and honored to announce that I have decided to further my academic and baseball career at Grayson College,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who helped me to get here.”
Krauss, who has played for Coppell’s top varsity team since the middle of his sophomore year, finished his junior season with a perfect record of 3-0 and posted an earned-run average of 2.42 to go along with 15 strikeouts. He yielded just six runs in 17.1 innings.
So far this summer for Thrive Baseball Haugen, Krauss’ club team, he has given up just one run on five hits in 11 2/3 innings.
Born in New Zealand, Krauss’ biggest moment on any level of baseball came in the United States Championship Game of the 2015 Little League World Series. He hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning, giving Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, a 3-2 win over Pearland, Texas. Japan won the title game 18-11.
Through Coppell’s first 12 games of the season, before the season was ultimately cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, exactly half of those teams were ranked in the top 25 in the state in their respective classifications by Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball.
Coppell lost to 6A No. 5 McKinney Boyd, 5A No. 9 Frisco Wakeland, 6A No. 10 Prosper, 6A No. 13 Spring Branch Memorial, but rallied from an eight-run deficit to stun 6A No. 12 Rockwall 11-8 and later defeated 5A No. 11 Georgetown 7-1.
The Cowboys’ victory over Georgetown, who was coming off a state championship appearance a year ago, helped Coppell to finish its season on a high note before the University Interscholastic League suspended play of all school activities on March 12 and eventually cancelled the remainder of the spring sports season on April 17.
