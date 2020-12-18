The Coppell girls basketball team flipped the script after a sluggish start on Tuesday to rally for a 40-37 victory against host Marcus.
Early on, it appeared that the Lady Marauders (4-7 overall, 0-3 District 6-6A) were going to run away with this contest after racing out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter.
The Cowgirls (5-5, 1-2) scored the final three points of the first quarter before proceeding to put the clamps on Marcus’ offense. Marcus was outscored 22-10 in the next two quarters, including an 11-2 run by Coppell in the third quarter. The Lady Marauders found their footing in the fourth quarter, but the Cowgirls survived Marcus’ late flurry to earn their first district win.
Marcus senior MJ Jefferson led all scorers with 12 points, followed by junior Abbie Barr with nine and junior Olivia Frederick with seven.
Coppell senior Chloe Hassman attempted just four field goals but went six-of-seven on free throws, and she went on to finish with 10 points. Senior Emma Sherrer scored four of her eight points from the free-throw line. Sophomores Waverly Hassman and Jules LaMendola each chipped in seven points. Sophomore Allyssa Potter made each of her two field goal attempts – both on 3-pointers – to finish with six points.
Coppell held Marcus to 30% shooting and went 12-of-16 at the free-throw line.
Coppell is scheduled to return to the court twice before Christmas. The Cowgirls will play Irving Nimitz on Monday and Bishop Lynch on Tuesday. Both games will tip off at 12:30 p.m. Marcus is off until 12:45 p.m. Dec. 29 when the Lady Marauders host Denton Guyer.
