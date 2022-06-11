Coppell has already undergone multiple coaching changes over the past year.
Former Wichita Falls coach Antonio Wiley was hired as the Cowboys’ next head football coach following the resignation of Mike DeWitt, who stepped down from his post at the conclusion of the school year. Coppell alum and U.S. Air Force veteran Robyn Ross is taking over the role of Cowgirls head volleyball coach after former head coach Libby Pacheco accepted a job with the Texas High School Coaches Association.
Add two more names to that list.
Fleur Benatar announced on her personal Twitter account on June 3 that she has stepped down as Coppell head girls soccer coach after one season and accepted a job offer to become an assistant coach for the University of Houston. In girls’ basketball, assistant coach Brittany Foster on May 18 was hired as Keller Central’s next head coach.
Benatar led Coppell to a 15-5-5 record and a third-place finish in District 6-6A in her only year coaching the Cowgirls.
"I felt really bad about being here for just a year,” she said. “I definitely enjoyed being in the high school game. We had a good year. This team has lots of talent. I got a different perspective about things being in the high school game. I wasn't expecting to leave this soon, but I thought this was a great opportunity. I feel sad leaving the girls early."
Houston will join the Big 12 as of July 1, 2023. Benatar is not only excited about helping the Lady Cougars transition from the AAC to the Big 12 but reuniting with Houston head coach Jaime Frias as well. While Benatar served as Texas Women’s University head coach, Frias had recruited players from a club team that Benatar also coached at the time. They’ve been in the same recruiting circle, dating back to 2005, she said.
“I didn't see it coming, but I’ll gladly take him up on it,” Benatar said. “I thought it was a good fit. He's a great guy. He’s been a high-caliber coach for a long time. It was one of those opportunities that I couldn't pass up."
Foster, on the other hand, will become a head coach for the first time. She served as an assistant coach at Coppell for one season after spending the previous four seasons in the same role at Lewisville.
“I really wanted to be a head coach, and a lot of people told me about Keller Central,” she said. “When I interviewed, I felt like I was talking with friends and mentors. It was a good feeling.”
Foster called the one season that she spent at Coppell “incredible,” saying the culture “was so good.”
The Cowgirls are coming off a historic season. Coppell went 37-2 – the most wins for the Cowgirls in a single season – won a playoff game for the first time in 11 years and finished as a regional quarterfinalist.
“The girls wanted it so bad and they put in the work to deserve it,” she said. “I have never been part of something so good, either playing or coaching.”
Foster will look to turn around a Chargers program that struggled to a 4-24 overall record and 0-12 district mark this past season.
“I hope to bring the culture that I came from, my passion and energy to this program,” she said. “They have been down for a while, but I want to bring us up, set new standards and be recognized as a good program. It’s hard work, but I’m here for it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.