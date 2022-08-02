With a plethora of productive 2022 seasons in the books for every baseball team around the Metroplex, several standout players received some additional recognition from the Texas Sports Writers Association recently on its annual Blue Bell Class 6A All-State Team.
Narrowing the field in one of the state's most talent-rich regions for high school baseball is no easy task, and there was no shortage of accolades to go around for the student-athletes in Plano, Coppell, Flower Mound, Prosper and Rowlett.
Coppell and Marcus split the District 6-6A title and both went on to advance to the regional semifinals for the second straight season. The Cowboys defeated the Marauders in a seeding game to earn the No. 1 seed from their conference.
Coppell alum and pitcher Will Boylan earned a spot on the all-state first team after a remarkable senior season. Boylan recorded a stingy 0.97 ERA in 65 IP with 76Ks in one of the toughest districts in Texas.
Marcus had a trio of players land on the all-state team. Alum Tate Evans garnered second-team honors, which comes two months after he was named the 6-6A pitcher of the year, while alum outfielder Jake Duer and senior outfielder Caden Sorrell received honorable mentions.
The Marauders were in good hands any time Evans was on the bump, evidenced by a 12-0 record with a 1.62 ERA during his senior season. Duer set the tone for Marcus’ offense, finishing with a.441 batting average with 56 hits, 14 doubles, three home runs, 36 RBIs, 45 runs and 15 stolen bases. Sorrell was a first-team all-district performer.
Plano East has a rising star in senior outfielder Dasan Harris, who was recently named an all-state honorable mention honoree. Harris was showered with team MVP honors as well as a selection on the 6-6A first team.
Prosper, which captured the 5-6A championship and was a regional quarterfinalist for the second straight season, saw pitcher Lucas Davenport, outfielder Brody Boushey and catcher Easton Carmichael receive all-state honorable mention honors.
Davenport earned a share of the 5-6A MVP after he finished with a 9-2 record, a stingy 0.93 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. The other half of Prosper’s district co-MVP along with Davenport, Carmichael hit .375 on the year with 39 hits, nine doubles and three home runs. Boushey was a model of consistency at the plate and in the outfield for 5-6A champion Eagles. On top of a .902 fielding percentage, Boushey hit .405 from the plate with 47 hits, eight doubles, two home runs, 17 RBIs, 35 runs and 17 stolen bases.
Rowlett continued to be a model of success, as it made the playoffs for the 22nd straight season. The Eagles’ success didn’t go unnoticed as a pair of seniors, shortstop Antonelli Savattere and outfielder Jaxon Kirkhuff, were on the receiving end of all-state honorable mentions.
Savattere hit .404 with a pair of home runs, five doubles, four triples, a team-high 34 runs scored, 24 runs driven in and 28 stolen bases. Kirkhuff was tabbed the district pitcher of the year as he went 7-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 58 innings. He also led the team in hitting with a .438 average with a triple, 13 doubles, 21 runs scored, a team-high 26 RBIs and a dozen stolen bases.
Southlake Carroll pitcher Griffin Herring and head coach Larry Vucan were named the Class 6A player of the year and coach of the year, respectively, after helping lead the Dragons to the state title this year in the state’s largest classification.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.