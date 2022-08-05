Will Boylan

Coppell alum Will Boylan was recently named to the TSWA/Blue Bell Class 6A all-state team.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

With a plethora of productive 2022 seasons in the books for every baseball team around the Metroplex, several standout players received some additional recognition from the Texas Sports Writers Association recently on its annual Blue Bell all-state teams.

Narrowing the field in one of the state's most talent-rich regions for high school baseball is no easy task, and there was no shortage of accolades to go around for the student-athletes in Plano, Coppell, Flower Mound, Prosper, Carrollton, Lucas and Celina.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments