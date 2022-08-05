With a plethora of productive 2022 seasons in the books for every baseball team around the Metroplex, several standout players received some additional recognition from the Texas Sports Writers Association recently on its annual Blue Bell all-state teams.
Narrowing the field in one of the state's most talent-rich regions for high school baseball is no easy task, and there was no shortage of accolades to go around for the student-athletes in Plano, Coppell, Flower Mound, Prosper, Carrollton, Lucas and Celina.
In 6A, Coppell and Marcus split the District 6-6A title and both went on to advance to the regional semifinals for the second straight season. The Cowboys defeated the Marauders in a seeding game to earn the No. 1 seed from their conference.
Coppell alum and pitcher Will Boylan earned a spot on the all-state first team after a remarkable senior season. Boylan had ice in his veins and excelled in high-pressure situations. He recorded a stingy 0.97 ERA in 65 IP with 76Ks in one of the toughest districts in Texas.
Marcus had a trio of players land on the all-state team. Alum Tate Evans garnered second-team honors, which comes two months after he was named the 6-6A pitcher of the year, while alum outfielder Jake Duer and senior outfielder Caden Sorrell received honorable mentions.
The Marauders were in good hands any time Evans was on the bump, evidenced by a 12-0 record with a 1.62 ERA during his senior season. Duer set the tone for Marcus’ offense, finishing with a.441 batting average with 56 hits, 14 doubles, three home runs, 36 RBIs, 45 runs and 15 stolen bases. Sorrell was a first-team all-district performer who totaled 49 hits as a junior on a .392 batting average, as well as five home runs, 37 RBIs, 33 runs and a staggering 28 stolen bases..
Plano East has a rising star in senior outfielder Dasan Harris, who was recently named an all-state honorable mention honoree. Harris was showered with team MVP honors as well as a selection on the 6-6A first team. The outfielder posted a .432 batting average with 38 hits, two home runs, four triples, six doubles, 16 stolen bases and 22 runs scored.
Prosper, which captured the 5-6A championship and was a regional quarterfinalist for the second straight season, saw pitcher Lucas Davenport, outfielder Brody Boushey and catcher Easton Carmichael receive all-state honorable mention honors.
Davenport earned a share of the 5-6A MVP after he finished with a 9-2 record, a stingy 0.93 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. The other half of Prosper’s district co-MVP along with Davenport, Carmichael hit .375 on the year with 39 hits, nine doubles and three home runs. Boushey was a model of consistency at the plate and in the outfield for 5-6A champion Eagles. On top of a .902 fielding percentage, Boushey hit .405 from the plate with 47 hits, eight doubles, two home runs, 17 RBIs, 35 runs and 17 stolen bases.
Southlake Carroll pitcher Griffin Herring and head coach Larry Vucan were named the Class 6A player of the year and coach of the year, respectively, after helping lead the Dragons to the state title this year in the state’s largest classification.
At the 5A level, Lovejoy alum Kolby Branch's monster senior year now includes commendation as the classification's co-player of the year. The Leopards' star shortstop split the honor with Georgetown pitcher Jacob Hadden following a season where he produced a .476 batting average with 15 doubles, eight home runs, 43 RBIs, 46 runs and a .938 fielding percentage on his way to being named 10-5A MVP and Star Local Media all-area hitter of the year.
Lovejoy, which advanced to the regional quarterfinals, was pretty stout on the mound as well. Alum Jack Livingstone was a big reason why, named to the all-state third team at pitcher after going 8-1 as a starter with a 0.759 ERA, 67 strikeouts, 32 walks and two no-hitters allowed on the season.
Prosper Rock Hill alum Brenner Cox, a recent fourth-round selection by the Washington Nationals in the 2022 MLB draft, earned an all-state second-team nod at reliever following his final year of high school ball. Cox impressed as a hitter during his senior season, going .302 from the plate with a .487 on-base percentage, as well as four home runs and 26 stolen bases.
Also earning a spot on the 5A all-state second team was Creekview alum Ethan Hodges. The outfielder helped lead the Mustangs to an area-round playoff appearance last season, contributing 43 hits, 10 doubles, four triples, three home runs, 32 RBIs, 32 runs and a .462 batting average.
Celina, meanwhile, had two players from its state semifinalist lineup voted to the 4A all-state team. Senior Noan Bentley landed on the first team at reliever, tossing 24.2 innings for the Bobcats with a 1.70 ERA and 43 strikeouts while also chipping in at the plate with 31 hits, eight doubles, eight home runs, 33 RBIs and 29 runs scored.
Teammate and fellow senior RJ Ruais, voted 9-4A MVP and SLM all-area MVP, cracked the all-state third team as an outfielder. Ruais tallied an 11-1 record as Celina's ace, plus a 1.37 ERA and 121 strikeouts, as well as a .400 batting average, 52 hits, 11 doubles, six home runs, 34 RBIs, 37 runs and 13 stolen bases.
-Matt Welch contributed to this story
