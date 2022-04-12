It was quite the season for the Coppell and Lake Dallas girls basketball teams.
The Lady Falcons went undefeated in district play for the second straight season and made their first regional final in program history, while the Cowgirls set the school record for most wins in a single season with 37, earned a share of the District 6-6A title and won their first playoff game in 11 years.
Lake Dallas seniors Mackenzie Buss and Jorja Elliott all played big parts in their team’s success, as did senior India Howard and junior Jules LaMendola for Coppell. For their success on the hardwood, all four players were recently named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state team.
Howard and LaMendola were the center pieces for a Coppell program that enjoyed a dramatic turnaround in Ryan Murphy’s third season as head coach. The Cowgirls went 37-2 and earned playoff wins over Allen and Irving MacArthur before finishing as a regional quarterfinalist.
It was a season to remember, and LaMendola provided tremendous versatility. Named the 6-6A MVP, she averaged 16.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.9 steals. Howard anchored the post for the Cowgirls, and she went on to averaged 14.2 points and 10.2 rebounds.
Buss and Elliott have already been on the receiving end of some other hardware following the conclusion of the season.
Buss, who averaged 11 points, 4.4 assists, 2.0 steals and 5.6 rebounds per game, landed on the Region I-5A team by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and also was named the co-MVP of 6-5A. Elliott, who led the Lady Falcons in scoring average at 14.1 points per game, also earned a spot on the all-region team in addition to being named the 6-5A offensive player of the year.
Elliott poured in 30 points in Lake Dallas’ 65-53 win over Lubbock Monterey in the regional semifinals, while Buss did her best work on the defensive end as she held freshman star guard Aaliyah Chavez to 6-of-26 shooting with 17 points.
In addition Buss and Elliott earning spots on the TGCA all-state team, Lake Dallas head coach Jordan Davis was named an assistant coach for the association’s Classes 5-6A blue all-star team. Frisco Memorial head coach Rochelle Vaughn, who led the Warriors to their first-ever state title game appearance, will serve as head coach.
