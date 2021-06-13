The Coppell baseball team was rewarded for a breakout season with a total of 10 selections onto the 6-6A all-district team, including one superlative winner – senior first baseman/pitcher Chayton Krauss, who earned district player of the year honors.
Krauss was at the head of Coppell’s charge to second place in the district standings and to the team’s first appearance in the regional semifinals since 2016.
Krauss, who was sidelined in the Cowboys’ area-round playoff series against Dallas Jesuit with an illness, was Coppell’s top offensive statistical leader in batting average (.383), RBIs (32) and home runs (eight). On the mound, he finished with a record of 10-2, posted a 2.77 ERA, struck out 81 against 21 walks and yielded 32 runs in 65.2 innings.
One of the team’s newcomers, sophomore catcher Bradley Castillo, who was named the 6-6A defensive player of the year, served as the backstop to a Coppell pitching staff that finished the season with a collective ERA of 2.48 and allowed 112 runs in 271 innings. Castillo was just as vital for the Cowboy offense, finishing second on the team in batting average (.382) to go along with 26 RBIs.
Coppell had two first-team selections in senior center fielder Tony Vernars and senior pitcher Will Rodman.
Vernars, who scored the series-clinching run for the Cowboys in Game 2 of a Region 1-6A quarterfinal against Prosper, posted a .323 batting average, scored 24 runs, added 16 RBIs, and defensively, committed two errors in 70 total chances for a .971 fielding percentage.
Rodman, who was one of the premier shutdown pitchers in the area, finished with a record of 9-1 to go along with a dazzling 1.48 ERA, to accompany 62 strikeouts against just 18 walks and 18 runs allowed.
Coppell garnered a total of four selections onto the all-district second team – sophomore second baseman Tanner Sever (.308 batting average, 28 RBIs), junior third baseman Walker Polk (25 runs, 12 RBIs), sophomore shortstop TJ Pompey (16 RBIs, 27 runs) as well as senior left fielder Ryan Walker (zero errors, two home runs, 20 RBIs). Walker hit a two-run single and a solo home run in Coppell’s 7-4 come-from-behind win against Jesuit in Game 2 of the area round. Sever hit a series-ending hit for a 1-0 victory for Coppell in the next round of the playoffs against Prosper.
Rounding out the list for Coppell was honorable mention selections that were garnered by senior pitcher Tim Malone and senior designated hitter David Jeon.
Jeon hit a three-run home run that completed a furious rally for the Cowboys in Game 2 of a Region 1-6A semifinal series against Keller.
Malone played just as big of a crucial role in Coppell’s postseason success, tossing six shutout innings against Prosper in Game 2. For the season, Malone went 6-2 with one save, allowing 15 earned runs in 44.2 innings to accompany 47 strikeouts against just 13 walks.
