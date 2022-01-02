With the book closing on 2021, it’s time to look back on the year that was in Coppell athletics.
Sports teams were impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as one of the biggest snow storms in recent memory. Games were halted in February after icy roads and the loss of power in thousands of homes in the Dallas area forced school to be called off for several days. Amid the wintry weather and the global pandemic, Coppell turned in their share of highlight moments.
The Star Local Media sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, concluding with the second half of that list.
1. DeWitt to resign as head football coach
Mike DeWitt has been part of the Coppell football program for 11 years, including the last eight as head coach.
But DeWitt announced on Dec. 13 that he will resign from his post when his contract expires in June.
DeWitt was elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach in 2014 after current McKinney Boyd head coach Joe McBride left Coppell for Dripping Springs.
McBride went 50-10 in five seasons with the Cowboys, accruing four playoff appearances. That left Coppell with big shoes to fill. But DeWitt filled them well, going 54-35 with six playoff appearances – highlighted by Coppell’s run to an undefeated district championship in 2017.
2. Coppell wins fourth state title in boys lacrosse
After winning three state titles in boys lacrosse from 2009-11, Coppell had gone 10 years without a championship.
That drought ended May 10.
The Cowboys rallied from an early two-goal deficit to defeat Austin Vandegrift 5-4 in the Texas High School Lacrosse League Class A state championship game. It was the second straight game that Coppell overcame a two-goal deficit. The Cowboys defeated St. Mark’s School of Texas 10-8 in the semifinals.
Senior forward Gavin Osteen, who was named the state championship offensive MVP, tallied six goals in Coppell’s win against St. Mark’s. Senior long stick Canon Peters was named defensive MVP. Sophomore Blu Carter earned tournament MVP honors.
3. Schuller state runner-up in girls pole vault
Sky Schuller broke the school record in the girls’ pole vault as a freshman, but never got the opportunity to show off her talents at the UIL Class 6A state track and field championships as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 rendition of the event.
Fast-forward to 2021, and Schuller represented Coppell in Austin. She recorded a height of 13-6, earning second place and tying her school record in the process. Schuller and Clear Creek’s Olivia Lueking both cleared 13-6, but Schuller placed second and Lueking third based on the tiebreaker formula. Schuller also finished sixth in the high jump.
Breaking records is nothing new for Schuller. In addition to holding the school record in the girls pole vault, she also holds the top marks in the 100-meter hurdles and high jump. In August, she broke the AAU Junior Olympics national record in the pole vault.
4. Cowboy baseball team plays in first regional semifinal since 2016
After a highly successful run at Lake Dallas, which included a regional semifinal appearance in 2018, Ryan Howard needed just two seasons to mirror that success at Coppell.
With a senior-laden roster to go along with several talented underclassmen – including shortstop TJ Pompey (Texas Tech) and third baseman Walker Polk (Baylor) – Coppell played in the fourth round of the playoff this season for the first time since 2016.
Coppell’s strength lied within its pitching staff, with alums Chayton Krauss, Tim Malone and Will Rodman combining to allow just 57 earned runs in 187 innings and a combined record of 25-5. Krauss was named the MVP of District 6-6A.
Coppell finished second in the district standings, then swept Denton Guyer in bi-district, Dallas Jesuit in area and Prosper in the regional quarterfinals before falling in three games to Keller in the regional semifinals. Sophomore second baseman Tanner Sever had a walk-off hit in Game 2 against Prosper.
5. Cowgirl basketball off to best start in program history
A highly productive offseason in the weight room has carried over to the hardwood for the Coppell girls basketball team.
Coppell is 21-0 on the season for its best start in program history, winning both the Coppell Tip-Off Classic and Toast of the Coast. Along the way, the Cowgirls, ranked No. 10 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ 6A state poll, has defeatedfive state-ranked opponents: Edgewood, Highland Park, Plano, Royse City and Winnsboro.
Junior guard/forward Jules LaMendola was named MVP of the Toast of the Coast tournament, averaging 13 points and seven points in five games. On Dec. 10, she had 31 points in a 73-39 win over Plano West. Senior forward India Howard earned tournament MVP honors for the Coppell Tip-Off Classic.
Prior to this season, the last time that Coppell won 20 games in a season came in 2011.
