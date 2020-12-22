For the game’s first two minutes, McKinney Boyd’s boys basketball team was having its way behind the 3-point line.
Broncos sophomore Kyle Layton opened the scoring with a triple and junior PJ Twa followed with back-to-back 3s of his own to help Boyd to start the game on a 9-0 run.
Boyd continued to maintain its lead until Coppell began to chip away later in the first quarter, and as the game continued to play out, it was momentum that tilted in favor of the Cowboys, who used a big third quarter to pull away for a 73-59 victory on Monday afternoon.
Coppell (5-2) answered Boyd’s hot start with six straight points, capped off by a dunk by blue-chip recruit Anthony Black.
Black was called for a technical foul moments later and Boyd (5-3) proceeded to go back up by five points after a free throw by junior Lance Rawls.
Rawls finished with three points. Layton rode a hot start to a team-high 22 points. Deondre McKnight tallied nine points, followed by Twa with eight.
Black’s dunk was one of many highlights on both ends of the court for the standout forward, who poured in 21 points. But, it wasn’t just Black who did the heavy lifting to help Coppell to shake off a sluggish start.
Junior Devank Rane caught fire from behind the arc with three first-quarter 3-pointers while fellow junior Ryan Agarwal shot well from all areas of the court as he scored nine of his 21 points during the first quarter. Rane had 19 points.
After a putback by Harris gave Boyd a 20-16 lead with 54 seconds left in the first quarter, Rane buried a 3-pointer 10 seconds later. Agarwal sank a pair of free throws just over 20 seconds later to give the Cowboys their first lead of the game.
Boyd matched Coppell’s intensity during the second quarter, but when it came time for the third quarter, the Cowboys picked up their activity on the defensive end. A steal and one-handed dunk by Black capped off a 9-0 run for Coppell to start the third quarter, forcing Boyd to burn its second timeout in less than a minute.
The lead only continued to increase for the Cowboys.
Good passing by Coppell early in the fourth quarter set up open looks at the basket for its players. Senior Ryan Chen spotted Agarwal cutting the basket, made the pass to Agarwal and the standout junior proceeded to make a layup to give the Cowboys a 66-45 lead with 5:45 left. Agarwal’s basket came less than a minute after Rane’s fifth 3-pointer of the game.
The game was the third in a four-day span for Coppell.
On Dec. 19, Coppell was held to 25 points over the game’s final three quarters after the Cowboys led 13-8 after the first quarter in a 45-38 loss to Marcus.
Agarwal and Naz Brown each scored 11 points for Coppell, followed by nine from Black. Marcus’ Nick Donnelly led all scorers with 15 points. Luke Smith contributed 14 points.
On Dec. 18, Coppell didn’t show any signs of an unplanned two-week layoff due to concerns of possible contact with COVID-19, scoring the game’s first 11 points before surviving a third-quarter flurry from Hebron to earn a 73-48 victory.
A 3-pointer by Klement with 4:10 left in the first quarter, a play that was assisted by Brown, capped off the 11-0 start.
Hebron got to work on the boards and used many second-chance opportunities to chip away at Coppell’s lead. The Hawks got as close as 33-28 after making a pair of free throws with 5:13 left in the third quarter.
However, the shots stopped to fall for Hebron and Coppell made a big push at the end of the third quarter to regain control. Rane made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Cowboys a 47-33 lead.
Agarwal (22 points), Brown (21) and Black (18) combined for 61 of Coppell’s 73 points.
