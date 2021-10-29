Coppell’s team tennis season came to an end Oct. 21 after a 10-1 loss to Southlake Carroll in a Region I-6A semifinal at Rose Park Tennis Center in Abilene.
The only victory on the day for the Cowboys came at No. 1 boys doubles where Vinay Patel and Ishaan Dhandapani cruised to a pair of 6-4 victories.
Coppell’s Lindsay Patton had won the first set of her match at No. 1 girls singles but was forced to retire after she rolled her ankle in the second set.
“I feel like we lost to the better team,” said Rich Foster, Coppell head coach. “Earlier in the season, we went 4-15 with Southlake. At that time, they were missing their top boy. This time they had him back and they had added another very strong girl move-in. So, we had our work cut out for us in this matchup.”
Coppell made it four rounds deep in the playoffs after finishing in third place in District 6-6A. In the playoffs, the Cowboys earned victories over Prosper (10-6) in bi-district, Arlington Martin (10-0) in area and Marcus (10-5) in a regional quarterfinal.
“I am extremely proud of our team's success this season,” Foster said. “To rebound from a third-place district finish and finish as a regional semifinalist is huge. I'm proud of my players for never giving up on the season. They fought very hard to accomplish everything they did.”
