The Coppell boys basketball team overcame two shutdowns this season due to COVID-19 concerns within its program to earn a split of the District 6-6A title with Marcus, marking the third consecutive season that the Cowboys have clinched at least a share of the conference title.
Coppell was subsequently rewarded with four spots on the all-district team.
Junior Anthony Black followed up a breakout sophomore campaign by being named 6-6A MVP this season. He averaged 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Black helped to lead Coppell to an appearance in the area round, scoring 26 points in a bi-district round win against Allen and 20 points against Lake Highlands in the second round of the playoffs.
“This year, he took over the reins of our offense and was simply a complete player for us on both ends of the court,” said Clint Schnell, Coppell head coach. “He was able to create for himself and others and his impact on the game could be felt in multiple ways. Being named 6-6A MVP speaks volumes about how the coaches in 6-6A recognize his talent, skill and hard work. As impressive as his year was, he has room to become even better his senior year.”
Fellow juniors Ryan Agarwal and Nazir Brown earned spots on the all-district first team.
Agarwal continued to show why he was one of the most feared shooters in the Metroplex as he led the Cowboys in scoring with 17.8 points per game. But, it wasn’t just his shooting that opposing coaches took notice of. Agarwal was strong on the boards, averaging 6.8 rebounds per game.
“His scoring and ways of scoring improved significantly,” Schnell said. “His willingness to shoulder other expectations like rebounding was evident. His growth at having a target on his back and overcoming teams keying on him defensively was impressive. He also has room to grow going into his senior year.”
Brown fit in well with his new Coppell teammates after transferring last offseason from L.D. Bell. The biggest impact that he made with the Cowboys is his play in close games. In a Jan. 5 game at state-ranked Lewisville, Brown scored 18 of his game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter to lift Coppell to an 83-73 victory. For the season, he averaged 16.1 points, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
“He was receptive in making the transition to a new team and program this season,” Schnell said. “His play exhibited his bulldog mentality offensively and his aggressive nature defensively. I think the biggest improvement in Naz during the season was the mental aspect of games and his mindset in certain moments. I expect him to make a big jump developmentally going into his senior year.”
Rane earned a spot on the 6-6A second team. He took on a bigger role this season and went on to average 7.1 points, shot 41.1% on 3-pointers and led the team in charges taken.
“He went from being a role player on last year’s team to a start on this year’s team,” Schnell said. “His shooting proficiency was dramatic and exhibits the confidence he played with this season on offense. Also, his defensive work and physicality at the other end made him a complete player for us. I believe even more can be expected of him going into his senior year.”
In addition to having four players earn their way to the all-district team, Coppell was named the Staff of the Year.
