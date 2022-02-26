It’s been a tough start to District 6-6A play for the Coppell boys soccer team. The Cowboys had yet to win a district game with four ties to boot coming into Tuesday’s match versus Plano West.
All it took for the Cowboys to break out of their recent funk was a spark by team captain Walker Stone.
Stone, a senior, scored three goals in Coppell’s 3-1 victory.
“Walker has been great all season, has just struggled to create open looks at goal at times,” said James Balcom, Coppell head coach. “The three goals last night was no surprise to me as I have seen how close he's been for two years now. His third goal was from a free kick about 20 to 25 yards out.”
It was Coppell’s first win since Jan. 15 – a 1-0 triumph over Laredo United South. It was also the first time that Cowboys scored at least three goals in one game since a 3-1 win against Rockwall Heath on Jan. 8. Coppell improved to 3-8-5 overall.
“Win was huge,” Balcom said. “We pretty much have to win out to keep our playoff hopes alive. Outside of our loss against Plano, I have felt that we have had opportunities to win each game.”
COWGIRLS AVENGE LOSS
On Jan. 28, Plano West handed Coppell one of its two 6-6A losses on the season
On Tuesday, the Cowgirls returned the favor, in the form of a 2-0 victory. Seniors Michelle Pak and Reneta Vargas had one goal apiece in the win. It was the 16th goal of the season for Vargas. Pak assisted on Vargas’ tally.
It was the fourth straight shutout win for Coppell (15-3-1 overall, 7-2 district) and fifth win in a row. The Cowgirls have outscored their opponents 22-1 over that span of play. Coppell has not been scored on since Feb. 8 – a 7-1 rout of Lewisville.
Coppell will look to avenge its other district loss of the season – a 3-1 setback to 6-6A leader Hebron (13-1-3, 7-0-2) – March 1 at Buddy Echols Field. The Cowboys play the Hawks that same night at Hawk Stadium. Both games kick off at 7:30 p.m.
