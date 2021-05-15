COPPELL – Coppell head baseball coach Ryan Howard has said that the gauntlet that is District 6-6A has helped to prepare his Cowboys for the playoffs.
So, when Jesuit got out to a 3-0 lead on Coppell during Game 2, the Cowboys didn’t panic. Coppell relied on experience in previous games against the likes of Marcus, Flower Mound, Hebron and Plano to help get the Cowboys through any rough patches.
It took six innings for Coppell to find its groove and once the Cowboys did, it was a wave of momentum that couldn’t be stopped.
The Cowboys scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, including the go-ahead RBI bunt by sophomore Andrew Schultz, and Coppell went on to defeat the Rangers, 7-4, at Coppell ISD Sports Complex and complete the two-game sweep of a Class 6A area playoff.
“This team has been through a lot of adversity,” Howard said. “I credit a lot of it to the league that we play in. District 6-6A, every game that we should up on Tuesday and Friday, it was going to be a battle. We knew that the playoffs were going to be the same way. That’s a great team, a well-coached team over there in Jesuit. I’m very proud of our guys.”
With the win, Coppell (27-7-1) advances to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. The Cowboys await the winner of a series between Prosper and Arlington Martin. The Eagles and Warriors played Game 3 of their area-round playoff Saturday at Globe Life Field.
The Cowboys had their work cut out for them early on in Friday’s game.
After being shut out by Coppell senior pitcher Will Rodman in Thursday’s series opener, Jesuit (32-6) didn’t need long to break through on Friday.
And, the Rangers capitalized on some sloppy play by the Cowboy defense. Two fielding errors by Coppell led to two runs for Jesuit in the top of the first inning. Nick Lazarra singled to open the scoring. Two batters later, the second error of the frame for Coppell allowed Jordan Lawler to score for a 2-0 Jesuit lead.
Lawler came around to score yet again in the third inning after he lined a solo home run over the left field wall to lead off the third inning, increasing the Jesuit advantage to 3-0.
Coppell pitchers Tim Malone and Will Boylan proceeded to slam the door on a potent Rangers’ lineup. Jesuit was held to just one run for the remainder of the game, which came on a solo home run in the seventh inning by Connor Chavez.
Malone got the start and allowed just one earned run over five innings before handing over the pitching duties to Will Boylan, who surrendered just one hit – Chavez’s home run – and struck out two in two solid innings of relief.
“We’ve got tough kids,” Howard said. “That’s the culture that we’ve built here. We handle adversity well. We’re never out of a game. We love to compete and we’re confident.”
Coppell senior Ryan Walker proceeded to lead the Cowboys on the comeback trail. He hit a two-run single in the bottom of the third to get his team on the board and then added a solo home run to lead off the home half of the sixth to tie the score at 3-3.
“That’s only the second home run that I’ve hit in my life,” Walker said. “It was a pretty loud one after hearing it in this environment. It was a rush. My heart was beating out of my chest. I’m so glad that the guys rallied around that and had a big inning.”
Walker’s home run was just the start of big things to come for Coppell in the sixth inning.
Schultz generated the go-ahead run-scoring play. With Carter Fields on third base, Schultz laid down a bunt and Carter sprinted down the third-base line towards home plate. Carter beat the throw and Coppell had itself a 4-3 lead.
Schultz was not a regular in the lineup coming into this series. With senior Chayton Krauss sidelined with an illness, Schultz was summoned into action and started both games at designated hitter.
“I was expecting to bunt,” Schultz said. “We didn’t bunt the first two pitches. I swung and missed. I was ready to get down a bunt. We practice bunting every day in practice, and I was ready for it.”
Tanner Sever drove in two more runs with a double before Rodman scored on a passed ball a short time later to cap off the scoring.
“Our guys never gave up,” Walker said. “That’s not Coppell baseball. We’re always going to play until the final pitch.”
