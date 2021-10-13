Daki Kahungu Coppell

Coppell sophomore Daki Kahungu, pictured in previous action, and the Cowgirls cruised to a 3-0 sweep of Plano East on Tuesday.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

The Coppell volleyball team overcame a great challenge by Plano East to earn a 3-0 victory (25-23, 25-22, 25-13) over the Lady Panthers on Tuesday.

Senior libero Rebeca Centeno led the Cowgirl defense with 21 digs, followed by 16 digs by senior Haley Holz and 10 by senior Meagan Lee. Junior Taylor Young ran the Coppell offense, dishing out 24 assists on the evening. Junior Allie Stricker put away 10 kills.

Coppell improved to 24-9 overall, 4-6 District 6-6A with the win, setting up a critical showdown with fourth-place Hebron (21-15, 5-5) on Friday.

A win for the Cowgirls would create a tie with the Lady Hawks for fourth place in the district standings. Hebron won the first meeting this year, earning a 3-1 victory (28-26, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18) on Sept. 21.

Tuesday’s win for Coppell comes four days after a furious rally for the Cowgirls fell short in a hard-fought 3-2 loss to Marcus (25-21, 27-25, 22-25, 20-25, 15-8) on Oct. 8.

Junior outside hitter Skye LaMendola turned in an all-around effort with 13 kills, 22 digs and four service aces. Stricker contributed 10 kills.

Senior Abby Hendricks and junior Ekwe Anwah each tallied three blocks to power Coppell’s defensive efforts at the net. Centeno finished with 25 digs. Young dished out 36 assists.

