The Coppell volleyball team overcame a great challenge by Plano East to earn a 3-0 victory (25-23, 25-22, 25-13) over the Lady Panthers on Tuesday.
Senior libero Rebeca Centeno led the Cowgirl defense with 21 digs, followed by 16 digs by senior Haley Holz and 10 by senior Meagan Lee. Junior Taylor Young ran the Coppell offense, dishing out 24 assists on the evening. Junior Allie Stricker put away 10 kills.
Coppell improved to 24-9 overall, 4-6 District 6-6A with the win, setting up a critical showdown with fourth-place Hebron (21-15, 5-5) on Friday.
A win for the Cowgirls would create a tie with the Lady Hawks for fourth place in the district standings. Hebron won the first meeting this year, earning a 3-1 victory (28-26, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18) on Sept. 21.
Tuesday’s win for Coppell comes four days after a furious rally for the Cowgirls fell short in a hard-fought 3-2 loss to Marcus (25-21, 27-25, 22-25, 20-25, 15-8) on Oct. 8.
Junior outside hitter Skye LaMendola turned in an all-around effort with 13 kills, 22 digs and four service aces. Stricker contributed 10 kills.
Senior Abby Hendricks and junior Ekwe Anwah each tallied three blocks to power Coppell’s defensive efforts at the net. Centeno finished with 25 digs. Young dished out 36 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.