COPPELL – Even with his team leading by four points at halftime, Coppell head boys basketball coach Clint Schnell wanted his Cowboys to stop being over-aggressive on defense.
Coppell was converting steals into fast-break points but the fouls were coming at a rapid pace. The Cowboys picked up their 10th team foul with 3:13 left in the first half and junior Ryan Agarwal was forced to sit for the final 4:57 of the second quarter after he was whistled for his third foul.
Schnell’s message was received with open arms.
Coppell committed just one team foul in the third quarter and the Cowboys rode a 15-point second-half performance by junior Nazir Brown to turn a close game into a 64-42 rout of Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday afternoon. Brown finished with 21 points.
“I thought we were being a little too over-aggressive, which as a defensive-minded coach, it’s hard not to be,” Schnell said. “We just have to be smarter. We told them that we want to be aggressive, force them into a bad shot or a bad pass so we can go in transition on offense. In the first quarter, we did that. The second half, we did great. The second quarter, the fouls got us a little tentative and we started relaxing a little too much.”
Hot 3-point shooting by the Hawks and timely baskets by 6-6 senior forward Chandler Dickinson allowed Heath (2-3) to jump out to an early 8-2 lead. Agarwal and fellow junior Anthony Black got Coppell (2-0) back in the game by knocking down shots both at the rim and from behind the 3-point line, including a fast-break layup by Black that gave the Cowboys a 14-8 lead.
Heath capitalized on Coppell’s foul trouble in the second quarter. The Hawks attempted eight free throws during that span of play and held the Cowboys to zero field goals over the first 4:10. Dickinson made a step-back jumper to bring Heath to within 24-23.
Coppell received a big boost going into the locker room after junior Devank Rane buried a 3-pointer from the right wing as time expired for a 27-23 halftime lead.
Rane’s 3 sparked the rest of the Cowboy offense.
Agarwal produced Coppell’s first points of the third quarter with a layup and subsequent free throw after he was fouled.
Agarwal poured in 17 points despite the foul trouble. Black tallied 14 points.
Brown followed Agarwal’s lead.
Brown attacked the basket and was rewarded for his knack to penetrate through the heart of Heath’s defense. He gave the Cowboys their first double-digit lead of the game at 39-29 with 3:56 left in the third quarter with a layup and free throw.
“He’s capable of doing that. I’ve seen that in the fall league and getting to know him this year,” Schnell said. “When we need a basket, he’s capable of finishing. That’s very valuable on a team like this. When you have guys like him attacking the rim, you’ve got to respect that, and vice versa when guys are shooting from the perimeter.”
Although that lead shrunk to six points by the end of the third quarter, Coppell continued to attack the basket. Senior K.J. Liggins hit back-to-back shots in the final 1:14 to give the Cowboys a comfortable 22-point lead.
Agarwal, Black and Brown combined for 53 points for Coppell in a 74-49 victory against Richland on Nov. 21. Agarwal finished with 20 points, followed by Brown’s 18 and Black’s 15.
Kyron Walton kept Richland afloat early but he was held to just three points over the final three quarters after scoring 11 of his 14 points during the first quarter. Jalen Nettles scored 20 points to pace the Royals (0-4).
The Cowboys blew the game open in the third quarter after clinging to a 33-27 lead at the half.
