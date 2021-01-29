CORINTH – Lake Dallas junior point guard Mackenzie Buss watched from the bench last season when the Lady Falcons clinched a share of the District 8-5A title with Denton Braswell and made an appearance in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2008.
Buss made a splash her freshman season when she was named the district newcomer of the year but a torn Achilles injury that she sustained in Lake Dallas’ first fall league game in September 2019 against Denton Guyer forced her to miss all of her sophomore season. It wasn’t until nine months later in June 2020 when she was cleared to resume basketball activities.
All of that hard work that Buss put in to get back onto the court was met with pure emotion moments after Lake Dallas defeated Grapevine 59-46 Friday night to clinch the outright 6-5A title for Class 5A’s No. 15 Lady Falcons. She smiled and cheered as she received a hug from junior Bailey Broughton.
It was the cherry on the top of a 30-point performance by Buss.
“It was tough, but it was definitely worth it watching from the sidelines and getting to see what I saw from a coach’s perspective,” Buss said. “It just made my court vision a lot better and it really helped with the support from my teammates. It’s great to be able to come out here and contribute to the team.”
Buss knew it was going to be her night when she hit her first 3-pointer on the night with 5:20 remaining in the first quarter to give Lake Dallas (20-4 overall, 12-0 conference) a 5-2 lead.
It was a lead that didn’t last long.
Lake Dallas head coach Jordan Davis said her team played a little flat in the first quarter. She knew that Grapevine (18-5, 10-2) could shoot the ball well from behind the arc. The Lady Mustangs shot 71% from the field the first time that these two teams played this season, a game that the Lady Falcons won, 69-66.
Grapevine picked up where it left off in the team’s last meeting, making four 3-pointers in the game’s opening eight minutes. Junior Emery Kirkpatrick buried a 3 as time expired to cap off a 13-6 run to end the first quarter for a 16-12 Lady Mustang advantage.
Lake Dallas closed out Grapevine’s shooters much better as the game progressed.
“We were really committed,” Davis said. “Defensively, we had some guys do some great things. We gave up a few layups but we weren’t giving up 3-pointers, especially towards the end.”
Buss shot just 1-of-12 from the field on 8% shooting and scored just two points in the Lady Falcons’ first meeting with Grapevine. It didn’t take her long to eclipse that total Friday night.
The Lake Dallas junior went on a personal 11-0 scoring run to commence the second quarter, capped off with a jump shot that gave Lake Dallas a 23-16 lead with 5:06 remaining in the half.
“She was great,” Davis said. “It’s resiliency. She’s worked her tail off to get through rehab. She’s worked her tail off to get to where she is right now. She’s taken critical coaching. She just turns around and does things like tonight. That’s the sign of a competitor, the sign of somebody that is getting after it. That’s somebody who is getting into their groove. She didn’t play basketball for a long time. Her performance was great tonight.”
It wasn’t just Buss’ scoring that fueled Lake Dallas to its 14th consecutive victory. It was also her passing. She used the dribble drive to draw an extra defender, which freed up a teammate for an open shot. Junior Jorja Elliott scored eight of her 15 points in the first quarter. Junior Allie Buchanan tallied six of her eight points in the second quarter.
“Those assists are definitely something that I look at in the postgame stats,” Buss said. “It shows how much they see me and they get open. Assists mean a lot to me.”
Grapevine got as close as seven points in the second half, but Lake Dallas went up by 12 points on a Broughton 3-pointer just 32 seconds into the fourth quarter before Buss made a step-back 3-pointer later in the frame to clinch the district title for the Lady Falcons.
“These girls at the beginning of the year put goals on the board, things that they want to achieve,” Davis said. “This was one of them. We lost a lot last year. We lost Dorian (Norris). We lose Josephine (Elliott). Those are two big ones. But, just you have different people stepping up. That’s what I try to tell them in the locker room. We have different people stepping up every game.”
