After having last season cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the first two meets of this season cancelled due to weather, the Coppell boys and girls track and field teams made their long-awaited return to live competition Feb. 27.
It was worth the wait.
Coppell senior Evan Caswell broke his own school record in the 3,200-meter run and sophomore Sky Schuller set a new standard in the girls’ high jump – all part of a successful day for the Cowboys and Cowgirls at Buddy Echols Field for the Coppell Relays.
After a strong cross country season during the fall that included winning the District 6-6A individual title, Caswell has carried that momentum into the spring track season. He struck for gold in both the 1,600 and 3,200, crossing the finish line in a time of 4:22.55 in the mile run and in 9:12.17 in the two-mile run to break his own school record.
“I think that he can break it again, probably once or twice before the rest of the year,” said Karl Pointer, Coppell head boys coach. “If he wants to, with the way that he has been training, he can probably break it several more times."
Schuller started the season with four first-place finishes, including the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.8 and the 300 hurdles in 45.09. She also tied her school record in the girls’ pole vault with a height of 13-0 that she set her freshman season and broke the team record in the high jump by two inches with a clearance of 5-8.
Schuller was also part of the 4x400 relay team that placed second.
Sophomore Megan Judd soared 17-8 for the win in the long jump and finished second in the high jump with a height of 5-7, just one inch behind Schuller’s winning mark.
“They're best friends,” said Nick Benton, Coppell girls head coach, of Judd and Schuller. “They've been working really hard in the offseason. They've both been trying to find competition."
Coppell senior Chloe Hassman, a Penn commit, won the 3,200 in impressive fashion with a time of 11:03.7, while on the boys’ side, senior Gabriel Sosa struck for gold in the pole vault with a clearance of 15-6.
Other top boys varsity team performers included Wesley Arnold (400), Geoffrey Williams (400), Alvin Ebosele (shot put), Matthew Saucedo (high jump), Ryan Sewell (discus) and Matthew Williams, Juliano Syre, Braxton Myers, and William Malcolm (4x100).
Other top girls varsity team performers included Waverly Hassman (200, 4x400), Morgan Colon (400, 4x400), Emma Sherrer (4x400); and Veronica Turner (pole vault).
Coppell placed second in the girls’ standings and third in the boys’ standings.
"It was great to get back to competing," Benton said. "It was one of those deals where you don't realize how much competition is a daily part of your routine until you don't have it anymore."
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the UIL allows for a maximum of eight teams are allowed to compete at each meet – junior varsity and varsity count as separate teams, regardless of if they represent the same school.
"It's a lot less number of teams there, so it speeds up the meet," Pointer said. "As coaches, we've got to figure out the recovery time in between races and go, ‘OK, can I run a kid in this, this and this? Are they going to have enough recovery time because of the less number of heats that would normally be there?' It's a learning curve, and for us coaches, too. We've got to figure out what kids can handle what."
Coppell is set to return to action at 9 a.m. Friday at Prosper.
