After helping to lead the Coppell girls golf team to sixth place in the Class 6A state tournament this spring, alum Lauren Rios was invited to participate in the Stephen Curry Underrated Golf Tour this summer.
And just like Curry, who captured his fourth NBA championship with Golden State Warriors on June 16, Rios, a University of Texas at San Antonio signee, has also had the winning touch this summer.
Rios carded personal best rounds of 69 and 66 to win the girls’ division in a tournament held at Wickenburg Ranch Golf Course in Wickenburg, Ariz., July 1-2, with a final score of 135. Rios shot one bogey-free round and was under par on both days of the event.
“I got lucky with some putts today,” Rios said on a video posted to Underrated Golf’s Twitter account. “It was really simple golf – hitting the fairways, hitting the greens. Making a putt for par after hitting the ball into the hazard on the 18th hole felt really good.”
Wickenburg was the second stop on the Underrated Tour for Rios. Her first tournament was held at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club in Lemont, Ill. Rios returned to Texas for the third stop of the Tour in Houston. She struggled on the first day but came back strong on the second day to finish as the only female golfer to finish under par. In her fourth and final Tour stop, Rios took second place with rounds of 74 and 75 for an overall score of 149.
“I love it,” Rios said. “After these first two tournaments, I’ve made so many new friends, new acquaintances. I’ve played on some really great golf courses. I’m just thankful for the experience.”
This season was the second year in a row that Coppell played in the state tournament as a team. Last year, the Cowgirls rallied to win the Region I-6A Tournament and finished in fourth place in the team standings at state. This year, Coppell finished in third place in regional with a 632. Prior to last year, the Cowgirls hadn’t qualified for state since 2015.
Rios led the way for Coppell at the state tournament, shooting a 150 to finish in a tie for 20th place.
