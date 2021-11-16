Libby Pacheco will step down as Coppell head volleyball coach and girls athletic coordinator after one season, effective at the end of the fall semester.
Pacheco has accepted an offer to become Chief Operating Officer of Education Foundation at the Texas High School Coaches Association. She will start that position on Jan. 1 as announced in a press release by the THSCA on Nov. 12.
“We are honored to welcome Libby into the THSCA family.” said Joe Martin, the Executive Director of the Texas High School Coaches Association, in a press release. “I have tremendous respect and admiration for the success she has had during her coaching and administrative career.
“Our goal was to hire a successful, well-respected coach and administrator of girls’ sports to lead our Coaches Education Foundation. She will bring her wealth of knowledge and experience to oversee our Coaches Education Foundation and Member Development initiatives.”
Hired by Coppell ISD in June, Pacheco led Coppell to a 26-12 record in her lone season at the helm of the Cowgirl volleyball program. Coppell captured tournament titles at Arlington and Justin Northwest and finished in a four-way tie for fourth place in District 6-6A, though the Cowgirls fell short of the playoffs after losing to Hebron in a play-in tournament.
Prior to her arrival at Coppell, Pacheco served as the assistant athletic director of Northwest ISD. She was previously the head volleyball coach at Byron Nelson, where she won two district titles, three area championships and two regional quarterfinal championships – a span from 2009-2018. Other stops include Colleyville Heritage and Van Alstyne.
Pacheco’s honors include 10 playoff appearances, district volleyball coach of the year in 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2013.
“I am really going to cherish my time at Coppell,” she said. “The players, parents, administrators, and community are very supportive of the volleyball program, and that is hard to walk away from.
“These players work hard and we have one of the best coaching staffs that I have ever worked with. I imagine there will be a lot of interest in this position simply because of all the things the district has to offer.”
