More than a decade ago, then-Coppell head football coach Joe McBride invited members of the Nevada Community coaching staff to Coppell.
Then-Community head coach Bryan O’Neal wanted to get a different perspective on how a team with one of the larger enrollments in the state would run a practice, share ideas about the X’s and O’s of football and how to take parts of McBride’s coaching style and put his own twist on it.
One member of O’Neal’s coaching staff that came to Coppell was Antonio Wiley.
Wiley was the Braves’ defensive coordinator – a young but very innovative mind who quickly ascended in the ranks of their coaching staff. He started his coaching career at Community in 2008 after a highly successful college career at Eastern New Mexico University, where he was a first team all-conference selection at cornerback his junior year.
Wiley watched from afar as Coppell began practice.
“A lot of fire, a lot of energy, a lot of passion for the game,” he said. “They were very organized, up-tempo. The kids were having fun."
Looking back at that visit, Wiley viewed it as an opportunity to take notes and incorporate it into Community’s vision as a football program. Little did he know at that time that he would one day be calling the shots for Coppell.
Wiley was hired as Coppell’s next head football coach on Feb. 25 and his hiring was approved by the Coppell ISD Trustees three days later at the Feb. 28 board meeting.
"It checks all of the boxes for me,” he said. “It's a close-knit community and the biggest small town around. It's a small town in the middle of the Metroplex that's got its own feel."
Wiley comes from Wichita Falls, where he was the head coach at Hirschi for three seasons. Last fall, he led the Huskies to a 12-1 record and the team reached the Class 4A Division II state semifinals for the first time since 1964. Wiley guided Hirschi to a 24-12 record – his first head-coaching job after spending the previous 11 seasons serving as an assistant coach.
Wiley said leaving Hirschi was one of the toughest decisions that he has ever had to make.
"It was a really tough decision because I had a great bunch of kids there,” he said. “The kids that we had were returning and they had completely bought into what we were bringing as a coaching staff and what our program was about.
“Their program is set to win for the next two years, easily, until they close it.”
Hirschi, which will be converted to a middle school following the 2023 school year, averaged 40.9 points per game in 2021.
But the closing of the high school didn’t factor into Wiley’s decision to leave Hirschi. He said that he had a long talk with his family, including his wife, Theresa, regarding a potential move back to the Dallas area. In the end, coach Wiley felt that living in Coppell was beneficial to his family.
“It was one of those deals what attracted me here was the school has some tradition, but more of the community,” he said. “All of the people that I've talked to is that it's a great place to raise a family and it's a place, if you do it right, you can hedge your career and not have to move your family. That was the great thing for me and my family."
Wiley will replace Mike DeWitt at Coppell. DeWitt announced his resignation in December after eight seasons as the Cowboys’ head coach. The team went 54-35 in that time and posted back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2016-17.
Wiley, a 2011 graduate of Dallas Samuell, has already met with the Cowboys’ coaching staff and players.
"They're awesome,” he said. “They've been flying around and competing. The biggest deal is that we're going to teach them how to compete. We've got to get them to compete with passion and emotion. Once we do that, we'll be great."
Coppell’s new head coach has described high school football as a “copy-cat league, but you make it your own.”
When Wiley first arrived at Hirschi in 2018, he had to change their mindset. He said that the team was “happy just to get to the playoffs.” He wanted them to get to the point where they wanted to practice on Thanksgiving and in December.
Two years later, the Huskies were in the state semifinals for the second time in program history.
Coppell went 4-6 and missed the playoffs in 2021. But it was a Cowboy team that underwent a slew of changes, especially at the skill positions on offense. Now with Wiley on board, he has referenced the word “edge” on multiple occasions as to the brand of football that he wants the Cowboys to play.
"We're going to be edgy,” he said. “Our kids are going to play hard all of the time and our kids are going to play physical. They've always played good defense, but we're going to be a more aggressive style of defense. We're going to line up and bring it a lot, and they're going to play with a different type of edge.”
This won’t be the first time that Wiley has coached in District 6-6A. In 2017-18, he was the defensive coordinator at Lewisville. In 2016, Wiley was the safeties coach for a Lake Travis team that made an appearance in the 6A Div. I state championship game. The Cavaliers surrendered just 13 points that day, cruising to a 41-13 win over The Woodlands.
“When I was at Lewisville with Michael Odle when I was the DC, he showed me what it was like to be in a position to where you show love to your players and how to care about everyone and to do it in a way that shows to everyone that you care,” he said. “Bryan O'Neal taught me the importance of getting out there and getting to know people and continuously growing in this profession.
“Every head coach that I've worked for has showed me a little about how to grow as a coach."
Wiley really learned what it meant to be a coach when he played for Harold “Bud” Elliott at Eastern New Mexico. Elliott coached the Greyhounds from 1994-2004 before stepping down because of health reasons. He passed away in 2005 due to heart and kidney failure.
"He taught me about sacrifices and sacrificing your time, your energy for a greater good and something bigger than yourself,” Wiley said. “That's what he showed me every day because he went through a lot in his personal life with his health. He got on the bus and was with us. It showed me that it was bigger than a game."
