A sports editor in small-town Kansas once gave me the best advice as how to approach my job as a sports reporter.
“Treat people the way that you want to be treated,” he said.
Those are words that I continue to hold with high esteem. It’s the same approach that gentleman, Miami County sports editor Gene Morris, upholds as he has covered high school athletics in northeast Kansas for the better part of three decades. It’s the same approach that I will continue to take as I serve all of you.
I come to Coppell during one of the most uncertain times in our country’s history. The Coronavirus pandemic forced the University Interscholastic League (UIL) and Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) in mid-April to announce the cancellation of the final month of the 2020 spring sports season. Texas did not crown state champions in seven sports. Basketball was among them. The UIL didn’t award a boys state champion for the first time.
Thankfully, the blueprint has been created for what we all hope is a return to normal – at least in the sports world. The UIL recently announced requirements and guidelines for its member schools to begin summer strength and conditioning next Monday. TAPPS allowed teams under its umbrella to start their workouts this week.
After more than two months without any live high school sports to view on television or in person, the sports reporter in me can’t wait to get back to watching some form of organized athletics.
My position with Star Local Media will allow me to shine sports coverage on Coppell, Lake Dallas and The Colony high schools. I have familiarity with Coppell, having covered football games in 2018 and 2019, both against Allen, as a freelance writer for The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. I’m eager to further dive further into Cowboys athletics as well as the sports scenes in both Corinth and The Colony.
Although I have previous experience covering the NFL, NCAA Division I football and the MLB, my passion is high school athletics. You get to know the athletes on a first-name basis and likewise from them. You get to know their families. You see the hard work that they put in during the hot summer days. You get to say you were there when they signed the dotted line on a piece of paper to finalize their dreams of playing for a college.
My love for sports started at a young age.
A Boston native, I grew up idolizing the uncanny passing ability of Celtics small forward Larry Bird, the hard slap shot off the stick of Bruins defenseman Ray Bourque, all of the clutch postseason home runs from Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz, and the last-minute scoring drives by New England Patriots (now Tampa Bay) quarterback Tom Brady to win six Super Bowl titles.
Although my athletic endeavors never panned out to nothing more than a bench role for the eighth-grade boys basketball B team at DeSoto East Middle School, I translated my love for athletics onto a computer screen. That journey has taken me from Arlington, Texas, at the now-defunct Arlington News, to two small towns in Kansas, to Ardmore, Oklahoma, and most recently back to Dallas. I’m ready to continue that journey here in the north Dallas suburbs.
Feel free to stop me any time to chat. Or if you want to talk over the phone, by email, or in person, the door is always open to you. Story ideas are more than welcome, too.
I have to run now.
My next story is waiting for me.
Follow David Wolman on Twitter: @DavidWolman_SLM
