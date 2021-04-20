Rainy weather and a 30-minute delay for lightning didn’t stop the Coppell track and field team from putting up impressive performances at the Area 5/6-6A meet, held last Thursday at Buddy Echols Field.
Sophomore Sky Schuller continued her impressive 2021 campaign, winning area titles in both the girls’ pole vault (12-6) and 100-meter hurdles (14.67). She also qualified in three other events, placing second in the high jump as well as in the 300-meter hurdles, where she posted a personal-best time of 44.18. She added a fifth regional qualification in the long jump (17-8.75).
Joining Schuller at the regional meet in the pole vault will be Kinley Wojick, who placed fourth at area with a height of 11-even. It was a big day for Coppell in the pole vault as two boys also advanced to regionals. Reese Pokluda and Michael Yancey placed third and fourth, respectively, with both Cowboys clearing the bar at 15-even.
In total, three Coppell athletes won area titles. Sophomore Megan Judd claimed first place in the girls’ high jump with a jump of 5-4. Senior Evan Caswell ran to the top finish in the 3,200-meter run, posting a time of 9:29.01.
In addition to crowning three area champions, Coppell also posted a new school record. Waverly Hassman, a sophomore, set the record in the 800M with a time of 2:09.5. She also placed third in both the 400M (57.92) and as a leg on the girls’ 4x400 (3:53.58). Running with Hassman on the relay were Olivia Marez, Morgan Colon and Emma Sherrer.
Marez will also compete in the regional meet in the 400M. She placed fourth at the area meet in a time of 57.99.
The regional qualifications kept coming for Coppell. The boys’ 4x200 of Gabe Sosa, Geoffrey Williams, Braden Axe and Muhammad Self placed third in a time of 1:29.57. Sosa and Williams later teamed with Rith Bhattacharyya and Akil Daresalamwala to capture bronze in the 4x400 in a time of 3:24.38.
In addition to the relays, Colin Proctor qualified for regionals in the 1,600M, posting a time of 4:25.31, good for fourth overall. Rounding out the boys’ events was a fourth-place finish in the discus by Ryan Sewell (146-6).
Overall, the Cowgirls finished second in the team standings, while the Coppell boys placed fifth.
The Region 1-6A meet is set for Friday and Saturday at Maverick Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington.
